The "Algorithmic Trading Market 2025 Global Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global algorithm trading market is expected to grow from US$ 8,790.7 Mn in 2016 to US$ 18,160.8, Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2017 and 2025.

The algorithm trading market has experienced significant growth rate owing to increasing automation process in trading by a large number of firms. Integrated financial markets help the local vendors into buying foreign assets with the reduced risks. Involvement of various international markets has directed to global distribution of savings and also aiding the countries in creating opportunities for portfolio diversification and risk sharing.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by function and application. By application segment equities accounted for the largest share of the algorithm trading market in 2016; whereas, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is one of the prominent regions in algorithm trading market which will contribute highest revenue globally due to technological developments and considerable application of algorithm trading in different end-user segment. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth construction sector will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for algorithm trading market. The APAC region is expected to lead the market with highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Algorithmic Trading Market Landscape

4 Algorithmic Trading Market Key Industry Dynamics

5 Algorithmic Trading Market Analysis- Global

6 Algorithmic Trading Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 Functions (Qualitative Insights)

7 Algorithmic Trading Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 Application

8 Algorithmic Trading Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 Geographical Analysis

9 Industry Landscape

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Algorithmic Trading Market, Key Company Profiles

AlgoTrader GmbH

Trading Technologies International, Inc.

InfoReach, Inc.

Tethys Technology, Inc.

Lime Brokerage LLC

FlexTrade Systems, Inc.

Tower Research Capital LLC

Virtu Financial

Hudson River Trading LLC

Citadel LLC

