Opportunity Analysis of the OBD II Automotive Aftermarket 2017-2023: OBD II Dongles Are Set To Offer Services Such As EcoStart and Remote Immobilisation, Facilitated By Enhanced Authentication

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Opportunity Analysis of the OBD II Automotive Aftermarket - Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global OBD II automotive aftermarket is witnessing rapid growth; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are continuously investing in and acquiring dongle suppliers that are relevant to their businesses. The publisher segments the ecosystem into dongle suppliers, Internet and connectivity, and service enablers. This study focuses on key sub-segments on the lines of the aftermarket, tier 1s, OEMs, mobile carriers, telecoms, and platform enablers.



Start-ups and OEMs wish to enter this market. OEMs are likely to gain higher proliferation from new vehicles enabled with embedded telematics, but OBD dongle-based solutions are expected to record quicker growth in North America due to the older parc. The adoption of OBD II dongles is likely to grow from 5.5 million in 2016 to 27.8 million in 2023 in North America. Europe is likely to adopt a pro-embedded stand post the 2020 mandate, which will dampen OBD dongle penetration. The adoption of dongles in Europe is likely to grow from 0.9 million in 2016 to 4.1 million in 2023.



OBD II dongle proliferation is heavily dependent on distribution channels and channel enablers such as garages, mechanics, and retailers. Deploying last-mile services for consumers and providing well-rounded services are the key to overall product success. OBD II-based aftermarket solutions depend on retail and auto repair shops for their market penetration. Government policies, safety regulations, and real-world behavior are likely to create ripples in the overall OBD II dongle aftermarket.

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key Findings

Key Regional Highlights

Regional Scenario Analysis

OBD II Ecosystem

Company Profile Snapshot

Key Product Capabilities in the Aftermarket

Data That Can Be Monetised - Business Avenues

2. RESEARCH SCOPE AND SEGMENTATION

Research Scope

Market Definitions

Vehicle Segmentation

3. INTRODUCTION AND MARKET TRENDS

Market Pulse - Latest News

Types of Connected Solutions

OBD II Definition

Product Outlook and Lifecycle

Product Functionality

Market Avenues for Key Participants

OEM Market Avenues - Sales Channel and Selling Strategy

Aftermarket Avenues - Sales Channel and Selling Strategy

4. SERVICES

Dongle-based Services

Evolution of OBD II

Evolution of OBD II - Future of Services

Service Enablers - Key Open Platform Snapshot

5. MARKET FORECAST

Market Forecast Methodology - OBD Adoption

Forecast: Total OBD Adoption in North America

Forecast: OBD II Adoption Insight - North American Fleets

Forecast: Total OBD Adoption in Europe

Forecast: OBD II Adoption Insight - European Fleets

Hardware and Software - Pricing and Channel Strategy

OBD II Membership Forecast

6. OBD II ECOSYSTEM

Company Profile Snapshot

Business Model - Pricing and Channel Strategy

Product Benchmarking

7. AFTERMARKET PROFILES

Vinli - Company Overview

Nauto - Company Overview

Mojio - Company Overview

PACE - Company Overview

Zubie - Company Overview

TomTom - Company Overview

Dash - Company Overview

Voyomotive - Company Overview

8. OEMS, TIER 1S, AND MOBILE CARRIER SNAPSHOT

OEMs - Profile Snapshot

Tier 1 Profile Snapshot

Case Study: Mobile Carrier Snapshot - Verizon Hum

9. DATA MONETISATION

Data Monetisation

Data That Can Be Monetised Using OBD - Business Avenues

Dash Case Study

Considerations

10. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION

Growth Opportunity - Establish O2O Service Network and Improve OEM Funding Interests

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

11. CONCLUSION

Strategic Recommendations

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

12. APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zbj4xj/opportunity?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716