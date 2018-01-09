Opportunity Analysis of the OBD II Automotive Aftermarket 2017-2023: OBD II Dongles Are Set To Offer Services Such As EcoStart and Remote Immobilisation, Facilitated By Enhanced Authentication

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Opportunity Analysis of the OBD II Automotive Aftermarket - Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global OBD II automotive aftermarket is witnessing rapid growth; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are continuously investing in and acquiring dongle suppliers that are relevant to their businesses. The publisher segments the ecosystem into dongle suppliers, Internet and connectivity, and service enablers. This study focuses on key sub-segments on the lines of the aftermarket, tier 1s, OEMs, mobile carriers, telecoms, and platform enablers.
Start-ups and OEMs wish to enter this market. OEMs are likely to gain higher proliferation from new vehicles enabled with embedded telematics, but OBD dongle-based solutions are expected to record quicker growth in North America due to the older parc. The adoption of OBD II dongles is likely to grow from 5.5 million in 2016 to 27.8 million in 2023 in North America. Europe is likely to adopt a pro-embedded stand post the 2020 mandate, which will dampen OBD dongle penetration. The adoption of dongles in Europe is likely to grow from 0.9 million in 2016 to 4.1 million in 2023.
OBD II dongle proliferation is heavily dependent on distribution channels and channel enablers such as garages, mechanics, and retailers. Deploying last-mile services for consumers and providing well-rounded services are the key to overall product success. OBD II-based aftermarket solutions depend on retail and auto repair shops for their market penetration. Government policies, safety regulations, and real-world behavior are likely to create ripples in the overall OBD II dongle aftermarket.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Key Findings
- Key Regional Highlights
- Regional Scenario Analysis
- OBD II Ecosystem
- Company Profile Snapshot
- Key Product Capabilities in the Aftermarket
- Data That Can Be Monetised - Business Avenues
2. RESEARCH SCOPE AND SEGMENTATION
- Research Scope
- Market Definitions
- Vehicle Segmentation
3. INTRODUCTION AND MARKET TRENDS
- Market Pulse - Latest News
- Types of Connected Solutions
OBD II Definition
- Product Outlook and Lifecycle
- Product Functionality
- Market Avenues for Key Participants
- OEM Market Avenues - Sales Channel and Selling Strategy
- Aftermarket Avenues - Sales Channel and Selling Strategy
4. SERVICES
- Dongle-based Services
- Evolution of OBD II
- Evolution of OBD II - Future of Services
- Service Enablers - Key Open Platform Snapshot
5. MARKET FORECAST
- Market Forecast Methodology - OBD Adoption
- Forecast: Total OBD Adoption in North America
- Forecast: OBD II Adoption Insight - North American Fleets
- Forecast: Total OBD Adoption in Europe
- Forecast: OBD II Adoption Insight - European Fleets
- Hardware and Software - Pricing and Channel Strategy
- OBD II Membership Forecast
6. OBD II ECOSYSTEM
- Company Profile Snapshot
- Business Model - Pricing and Channel Strategy
- Product Benchmarking
7. AFTERMARKET PROFILES
- Vinli - Company Overview
- Nauto - Company Overview
- Mojio - Company Overview
- PACE - Company Overview
- Zubie - Company Overview
- TomTom - Company Overview
- Dash - Company Overview
- Voyomotive - Company Overview
8. OEMS, TIER 1S, AND MOBILE CARRIER SNAPSHOT
- OEMs - Profile Snapshot
- Tier 1 Profile Snapshot
- Case Study: Mobile Carrier Snapshot - Verizon Hum
9. DATA MONETISATION
- Data Monetisation
- Data That Can Be Monetised Using OBD - Business Avenues
- Dash Case Study
- Considerations
10. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION
- Growth Opportunity - Establish O2O Service Network and Improve OEM Funding Interests
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
11. CONCLUSION
- Strategic Recommendations
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
12. APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zbj4xj/opportunity?w=5
