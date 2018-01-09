MUMBAI, India, January 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This report has been extracted from motor industry information and intelligence platform QUBE and provides a comprehensive overview of the global light vehicle OE tyre and wheel sectors with analysis of the major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts. Bharat Book Bureau announces the addition of the report "Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels - technology, trends and forecasts to 2032" to its offering.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

For the top 14* markets it provides market size data and a 15-year forecast for:

Automotive original equipment (OE) tyres

Automotive OE aluminium and steel wheel market

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends for:

Car tyres including green tyre technology, non-rubber materials, inner liners, airless tyres, quieter tyres, energy efficiency, aerodynamics, run-flat tech, sealant systems, labelling, TPMS

Wheels including surface treatments, forging, lightweighting, trims and thermoplastics

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Updated profiles of the major automotive tyre and wheel suppliers including their strategies and prospects



*The top 14 markets accounting for over 98% of global light vehicle production include: North America (US, Canada and Mexico); Mercosur (Brazil and Argentina); Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Finland and Morocco); Central Europe (Turkey, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia); Russia; Japan; China; India; Korea; Thailand; Other Asia; Iran; South Africa; Australia.



- Gain a quick overview of the automotive tyre and wheel sectors globally

- Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets

- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

- Review the latest and most significant technological developments

- Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

- Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

- Prepare supply and demand forecasts

- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

- Carry out competitive intelligence

