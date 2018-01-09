DANBURY, Conn., 2018-01-09 16:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective immediately or as contract terms allow, Addivant is increasing prices globally by 15% across liquid phosphite product ranges including TNPP and liquid phosphite esters.



The increase is necessary to compensate for the significant increases in raw material costs that are the result of unprecedented environmental controls in China, dramatic increases in shipping costs for ocean and land transportation compounded by reduced global transportation availability, and overall increases in petroleum feedstocks.



Through our record of excellence in safety performance, environmental protection and product innovation, Addivant is committed to continue as one of the most viable and reliable suppliers to the plastic industry. Through our reinvestment in our long-term reliability, we strive to provide our customers with the best value in our products.



About Addivant



Addivant is an innovator in the field of polymer additives, developing customized solutions that provide customers enhanced application performance, safe handling, and reduction in cost of use. The company is recognized industry-wide for its extensive portfolio of specialty additives including antioxidants, light stabilizers, rubber additives, polymer modifiers, metal deactivators, polymerization inhibitors and intermediates. Addivant is an international company, with 11 plants in five regions as well as research, manufacturing and sales facilities around the globe. Addivant maintains its global headquarters in Connecticut, USA with regional headquarters in: Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia, Basel, Switzerland, and Shanghai, China. Addivant is an independent portfolio company of SK Capital. Visit www.addivant.com for more information.



Addivant is a trademark of Addivant.



