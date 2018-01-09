The "Global Board Portal Market: Size, Trends Forecasts (2018 Edition)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global Board Portal Market: Size, Trends Forecasts (2018 Edition) provides an in-depth analysis of the global board portal market with analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes addressable market, market by volume, market share by business type and by segment (external and in-house).

The board portals can be segmented by delivery modes as well as delivery models. Board portal software can be used through Android, i-pad web-based tools or windows. Vendors offer their products in the market through one of these mediums. A delivery model refers to the approach taken for delivering enterprise software mainly used while referring to a software application. Three primary delivery methods are used for enterprise software, namely, licensed model, software as a service (SaaS) model and a hosted model.

The board portals can be segmented on the basis of Generations as well into Gen 1.0, Gen 2.0, Gen 3.0 and Gen 4.0. Over the generations, the board portals have become much simpler, technically advanced and have become more of digital assistants to the board members.

The Gen 4.0 board portal is an expectation that what an ideal board portal should be like. The acceptance and use of board portal have increased significantly over the years. The global portal addressable market is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecasted period i.e. 2017 to 2021. The factors driving the global board portal market are increasing security concern in the organization, better collaboration between directors, lower cost of board portal solutions, growing trend of paperless board meetings, etc. Yet there are some challenges which this market faces, such as balancing security issue, regulatory compliance, lack of skilled workforce, etc.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increasing Security Concern in Organizations

Rising Demand for Digital Document Management

Better Collaboration between Directors

Growing Trend of Paperless Board Meetings

Lower Cost

Introduction of Free Trials

Increasing Awareness of the Board Portal

Developing Healthcare and Education Infrastructure

Challenges

Balancing Security Issue

Regulatory Compliances

Unskilled Workforce

Market Trends

Cons of Not Installing Board Portal

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

Board Portal for Mobile Phones

Smart Bots

Technology Upgradation

Application of Artificial Intelligence in Board Meetings

Need of Efficient Corporate Governance

Rising Use of SaaS Model

Company Coverage

Passageways (OnBoard)

SHERPANY (BoardRoom)

DiliTrust (Leading Boards)

Insight Venture Partners (Diligent)

NASDAQ (Director Desk)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

4. Region/Country Analysis

5. Generation 4.0 Board Portal Market Analysis

6. Market Dynamics

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiling

