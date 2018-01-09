Reports 62 percent growth in enterprise deals and a massive 500 percent annual growth for deals over $1 million

Installed base grows to 282,000 customers, winning new brands that include The Ameritas Life Insurance Company, BankservAfrica, Follett, LLC, SkullCandy, Bupa Dental and Industrial Scientific

More than $100M, or 19 percent, of total bookings revenue driven through Alliance partnerships

Enhances Veeam Availability Platform support for virtual, physical and cloud workloads with Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 3 to enable enterprises to abandon complex, costly piece-part legacy backup solutions

Sales of Veeam Availability Suite grew by 48 percent in 2017

Veeam Software, the Availability for the Always-On Enterprise innovator, today announced results from its most successful year in the company's decade-long history. Veeam has surpassed expectations by achieving $827M in total bookings revenue in 2017, an increase of 36 percent year-over-year. Such consistent growth can be attributed in part to the company's continued innovation, enabling enterprises of all sizes to make Veeam their defacto platform for ensuring availability of virtual, cloud and physical workloads.

"Organizations across the globe are dealing with massive data sprawl, and the need to ensure Availability of data and applications across a complex multi-cloud environment has never been greater," said Peter McKay, Co-CEO and president of Veeam. "We continued success in the mid-market while also expanding into the enterprise, which is a key focus for us moving forward. Veeam continues to grow at double-digit rates as legacy competitors experience a decline. Our leadership and momentum in delivering available for any app, any data, across any cloud has us well poised to be a billion-dollar software company by the end of 2018."

"In what has been my first full fiscal year at the company, we've made many bold moves in terms of market focus, partnerships and organizational structure, and they have paid off across the board. To succeed, you need to be willing to take risks and make key decisions. During 2017, and specifically Q4, we executed on our plans to scale to a $1B company by the end of 2018, and the results speak for themselves. We strengthened our relationships with key alliance partners, such as HPE, Cisco and NetApp, which has driven more than $100M in bookings revenue. We added rich experience to our teams across the globe, and these steps have all contributed to our amazing success," added McKay.

2017 Highlights

Veeam closed more $500,000+ deals in 2017 than in the past six years combined, achieved a 62 percent YoY increase in large enterprise deals, and boasts 500 percent annual growth for deals over $1 million. More than 57 percent of the Forbes Global 2000 and 74 percent of the Fortune 500 are Veeam customers.

With 282,000 customers, Veeam continues to average 4,000 new customers each month. Some of the customers added this year include The Ameritas Life Insurance Company, provider of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses; BankservAfrica, the largest automated clearing house (ACH) and payment system operator in Africa; Follett, LLC, industry leader in the design and manufacturing of ice and refrigeration solutions; SkullCandy, a global lifestyle audio brand; Industrial Scientific, a leading global provider of portable gas detectors and gas detection as a service

Built the most comprehensive, single data protection and Availability Platform, with the release of Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365, Veeam Agents, Veeam Availability Console and Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 3 with integrated agent management enabling Veeam to protect any app, any data, any cloud.

Cloud has been the fastest growing segment of Veeam's business for the past nine consecutive quarters. In 2017, Veeam reported 50 percent YoY growth in its cloud business. With an increase of 57 percent YoY in cloud bookings for Q4 and more than 1.1 million VMs now protected with cloud services from Veeam Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) partners, the company's cloud momentum is increasing. Veeam has nearly 18,000 VCSP partners, with more than 1,200 new providers coming online in 2017.

Gartner, Inc. positioned Veeam within the Leaders quadrant in the July 2017 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions for the second consecutive year. The company improved on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute in the Leaders quadrant.

in the Leaders quadrant. Veeam has been named to the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 list, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners.

Veeam added more than 1,000 employees in 2017, and invested heavily in developing the best workforce in the industry. "We understand our Veeam team comes first. We need to develop our people so they're growing at the same pace as our company," continued McKay. "In 2018, we are making our people a major priority. We are now offering more than 150 online training courses and have grown our enablement team by 24 percent over the past 12 months to strengthen our commitment to developing the talent of our current employees, retaining our best people, and recruiting the best people with the skill sets that are going to catapult us into the next phase of Veeam, as we grow into a billion-dollar company."

2017 Partner Highlights

More than 1,000 Veeam and HPE joint opportunities have been closed as a result of Veeam joining the HPE Complete Program, enabling customers to purchase complete HPE and Veeam solutions directly from HPE and its resellers.

Cisco added Veeam to its global price list, making it easy for partners to quote and configure Veeam and Cisco data center solutions from a single ordering system and providing customers with a simplified way to consume the joint solutions with a single PO. Veeam is the recipient of a Cisco Partner Summit Global award, recognized as the Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Year for 2017.

Veeam expanded the success of its NetApp alliance from product integration to a full resell agreement that includes NetApp Data Fabric solutions. The addition of Veeam to the NetApp global price list enables NetApp customers to purchase complete Veeam and NetApp solutions directly from NetApp and its resellers in a single transaction.

Veeam expanded its partnerships with enterprise solution providers, including integrations with IBM Cloud, VMware (by announcing Veeam Availability Suite for VMware Cloud on AWS), Pure Storage, Nutanix, and N2WS.

Veeam extended its support for IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris via a technology partnership with Cristie Software, enabling enterprises to drive business transformation via a single comprehensive Availability platform for physical, virtual and cloud workloads.

Q4 2017 Highlights

With an increase of more than 48 percent YoY in total bookings revenue for Q4, Veeam has achieved its 38 th consecutive quarter of double-digit bookings revenue growth.

consecutive quarter of double-digit bookings revenue growth. More than 16.3 million VMs are now protected with Veeam Availability solutions as more than 1 million were added in Q4 alone.

With the release of Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 U3, Veeam now provides a complete availability solution for virtual, cloud and physical workloads. This most recent release extends the industry-leading VMware vSphere and Microsoft Hyper-V data protection to deliver No.1 Availability for any app, any data, across any cloud from a single "pane of glass." Additional major product releases in 2017 included Veeam Availability Console , a free management console for service providers delivering Veeam-powered services, such as Backup as a Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a service (DRaaS), to more efficiently manage, track and invoice for these services, and Backup for Office 365 1.5 with a multi-tenant architecture that enables protecting larger Office 365 deployments with a single installation, while empowering VCSPs to deliver Office 365 backup services.

Registration is now open for VeeamON 2018, the world's Premier Availability Event, which will take place May 14 16, 2018, in Chicago, IL. Nearly 10,000 customers, partners and influencers attended VeeamON 2017 in New Orleans, LA and the regional VeeamON Forum events held all around the world.

Supporting Quotes

"As enterprise customers consider new IT strategies to bring them forward in the next decade, Veeam makes this transition feasible; enabling multi-cloud strategies, supporting existing and cloud-native applications and providing an extensible, intelligent platform for understanding and managing the data. Veeam's phenomenal growth over the past several years, signals customers interest in choosing best of breed technology that can help them manage their current estate while also supporting new digital, IT and application initiatives." Laura DuBois, GVP at IDC

"Veeam's technologies are a key component of iland's resilient Secure Cloud infrastructure, and together, we protect some of the largest and most innovative enterprises with secure and compliant cloud backup and replication services delivered at scale globally. Thanks to Veeam, our mutual partner network and customers, iland Secure Cloud and Secure Disaster Recovery services are the fastest growing segment of our business with over 100 percent year-over-year growth." Scott Sparvero, chief executive officer co-founder of iland, a platinum Veeam Cloud and Service Provider partner

About Veeam Software

Veeam recognizes the new challenges companies across the globe face in enabling the Always-On Enterprise, a business that must operate 24.7.365. To address this, Veeam has pioneered a new market of Availability for the Always-On Enterprise by helping organizations meet recovery time and point objectives(RTPO) of less than 15 minutes for all applications and data, through a fundamentally new kind of solution that delivers high-speed recovery, data loss avoidance, verified recoverability, leveraged data and complete visibility. Veeam Availability Suite, which includes Veeam Backup Replication, leverages virtualization, storage, and cloud technologies that enable the modern data center to help organizations save time, mitigate risks, and dramatically reduce capital and operational costs, while always supporting the current and future business goals of Veeam customers.

Founded in 2006, Veeam has 53,000+ ProPartners and 282,000+ customers with the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.

