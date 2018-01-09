Rockstone Research: Technological Breakthrough in the Mass Energy Storage Industry

MGX on Its Way to Become the Cost and Performance Leader for Zinc-Air Batteries

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2018 / Today, MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG; OTCQB: MGXMF; FRA: 1MG) announced a major technological breakthrough by its wholly owned subsidiary, ZincNyx Energy Solutions Inc., which is a private company that was acquired from the mining giant Teck Resources in December 2017.

Those that know about battery tech will immediately know how important this breakthrough is, especially when considering that it's patented. The long-standing reliability issue of metal-air batteries: Reliability due to the growth of zinc dendrites within the battery. The problem occurs when fine-threaded filaments of zinc crystals grow in unintended areas and may cause membrane ruptures or short circuits.

The ZincNyx system is immune to this problematic phenomenon because it uses these zinc dendrites as fuel and consumes them as part of its normal operation. This technological breakthrough brings far-reaching consequences because the avoidance of dendrite damage is the single most significant hurdle in the development and commercialization of zinc-air flow battery systems.

As this technical challenge has now been mastered successfully, ZincNyx has already started the commercial design for the mass production of its scalable 20kWh capacity zinc-air mass storage battery.

The full report can be accessed through the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/3993-Technological-Breakthrough-in-the-Mass-Energy-Storage-Industry

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/3988-Technologischer-Durchbruch-in-der-Massenspeicher-Industrie

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research