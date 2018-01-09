The "Taiwan International Travelers Visitation, Spending Analysis (2012-2017) and Future Forecast (2018-2024)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report Taiwan International Travelers Visitation, Spending Analysis (2012-2017) and Future Forecast (2018-2024) offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for Taiwan inbound tourism market.

The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to international travelers arrivals, spending, purpose of visits and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments in the region. Furthermore, this report uses regional and country focused analysis to explore inbound tourist markets in Taiwan.

A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 15 nations and 5 regions. The research study limelight growth drivers and investigates market inhibitors of Taiwan travel tourism.

The countries included in this report: are Hong Kong Macao, Mainland China, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Canada, United States, France, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

The regions included in this report are: Asia, North America, Oceania, Europe and Africa.

Key Findings:

Mainland China is the largest source market for Taiwan tourism, but its share will decline in the forecast period

Hong Kong and Macau will be leading source market with nearly 20% share by 2024

International tourists most commonly travel to the Taiwan for pleasure purposes

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Taiwan Total International Travelers Visitation, Spending Forecast (2012 2024)

3. Taiwan Total International Travelers Spending Share Forecast (2012 2024)

4. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Taiwan Travel Tourism

5. Taiwan Total International Travelers Visitation, Spending Forecast (2012 2024): Regional Analysis

6. Taiwan Top 15 International Travelers Markets

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7lxhql/taiwan?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109006202/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Travel and Tourism