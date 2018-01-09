

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Continental AG (CTTAY.PK) is in exploratory talks with advisers on what could amount to its biggest-ever overhaul and a possible breakup of the German auto-parts supplier, Blomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Under scenarios being discussed, Continental could create a holding company for its divisions and then list shares of the more profitable units, such as the tire business, or combine some operations with rivals. The review remains at an early stage, with no decision on whether the changes will be carried out, the report said.



