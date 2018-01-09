The "Key Regulations for Key Management" training has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Fund Managers together with their service providers need to ensure that their funds are operated in a compliant manner, complying with all regulations that are in force.

There is however a greater challenge today than ever due to the increasing demands of regulation and the greater complexity of funds.

This practical one-day workshop will equip you with the most up-to-date knowledge about the latest regulatory requirements applicable to both authorised, and alternative funds.

You will have a chance to explore the impact of MiFID II, assess the status of FATCA, CRS and AIFMD Reporting and look at other regulations that have recently been implemented such as: SMCR Senior Managers Regime, SFTR Securities Financing Transactions Regulation and GDPR. You'll then look forward to upcoming regulations and the work you should be doing, in order to ensure full compliance in a timely manner.

The programme will run through each regulation at a high level, indicating status of each and where firms should be in the process. The Tutor will focus on the practical aspects of each regulation.

What Will You Learn

Have a good high-level understanding of all the major regulations affecting funds and their management today

Learn about AIF's and the increased scrutiny they are under

Assess the impact of the relevant regulations, documentation and processes

Key Topics Covered: Main Topics Covered During This Training

Project workstreams and assessment of the impact of MiFID II:

UCITS Funds and the latest developments under the UCITS V Directive

Understand where FATCA/CRS is today

Understand where you should be with EMIR and OTC Clearing obligations

Learn what SFTR is and what processes should be in place

Receive an overview of AIFMD Reporting

Receive an overview of Form PF Reporting

Receive an overview of upcoming regulations

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wwrgb4/key_regulations?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109006211/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Hedge Funds