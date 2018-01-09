Excellent load-carrying capabilities combined with ability to withstand high temperatures makes Mobil Jet Oil 387 well suited for use in PW1900G engines

PW1900G engine series designed to exclusively power Embraer's E-Jet E2 E190 and E195 aircraft

Mobil Jet Oil 387 has accumulated more than 3 million hours of on-wing performance to date

ExxonMobil today announced that Mobil JetTM Oil 387, a synthetic High Performance Capability turbine engine oil, has been approved by Pratt Whitney for use in its PurePower Geared TurbofanTM 1900G engines, which includes the PW1918G, PW1919G, PW1920G, PW1921G, PW1922G and PW1923G variants.

PW1900G engines are designed to exclusively power Embraer's E-Jet E2 E190 and E195 narrow body twin-engine jet airliners, which are scheduled to enter service in 2018.

"Known for its low propensity for coking, high load-carrying capability, and excellent compatibility with all elastomer seal materials, Mobil Jet Oil 387 is an ideal engine oil solution for operators of PW1900G engines," said Vipin Rana, global aviation lubricants sales manager at ExxonMobil. "As we continue to garner approvals by Pratt Whitney for its newest engine models, we're confident that more airlines will adopt Mobil Jet Oil 387 due to its ability to provide optimal protection."

Along with its load-carrying capabilities, Mobil Jet Oil 387 has custom-made esters and unique additives that help deliver a combination of benefits that have never before been achieved with an HTS or HPC turbine oil. In addition to providing exceptional deposit control and elastomer compatibility, Mobil Jet Oil 387 also offers excellent thermal and oxidation stability, wear protection and low temperature fluidity.

As a result of increasing OEM approvals and continued airline interest in Mobil Jet Oil 387, the oil is now being used to protect more than 300 aircraft around the globe. Today, Mobil Jet Oil 387 has accumulated more than 3 million hours of on-wing performance.

The most advanced turbine engine oil that ExxonMobil has ever produced, Mobil Jet Oil 387 meets demanding industry specifications, including SAE AS5780 High Performance Capability and U.S. Military Specification MIL-PRF-23699-HTS, and is approved for use by engine manufacturers in a wide range of models and components.

Along with Mobil Jet Oil 387, both Mobil Jet Oil II and Mobil Jet Oil 254 are also approved for use in PW1900G models.

All Mobil Jet turbine lubricants, including Mobil Jet Oil 387, are produced at ExxonMobil's state-of-the-art Port Allen aviation lubricants plant in Baton Rouge, LA. The 90,000 square foot facility, which commenced operations in 2016, features advanced equipment and technologies that enable ExxonMobil to produce a reliable supply of Mobil Jet oils and meet the increasing demand for high-performance synthetic aviation lubricants.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, the largest publicly traded international oil and gas company, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world's growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry- leading inventory of resources, is the largest refiner and marketer of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. For more information, visit www.exxonmobil.com or follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/exxonmobil.

About High Performance Capability Oils

The High Performance Capability (HPC) classification represents the highest aviation industry standard for aviation turbine engine oils. To meet the HPC classification, oils must deliver exceptional overall performance, high levels of oxidation resistance and outstanding deposit control. Mobil Jet Oil 387 is certified as a HPC oil.

Disclaimer: Pratt Whitney does not endorse or make any recommendations on behalf of the aforementioned products.

