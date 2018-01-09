CoreNetiX Partners with SMK Electronics to Show New High-Speed Building Automation Solutions at CES 2018

CoreNetiX (Berlin, Germany), under the standardization umbrella of the IP500 Alliance (see IP500.org), today announced a new family of high-speed IoT wireless network products for commercial facility automation. Presented in partnership with SMK Electronics Corporation, CoreNetix will showcase its new family of network products at CES 2018 (LVCC South Hall, booth #20851, and the Sand Expo Center, booth #42342).

The IP500 Alliance, an international organization of manufacturers and service providers, are delivering standard-based OEM components for the world's first fully interoperable IoT facility automation platform: the secure Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) network. Enabling this solution, products from CoreNetiX and other Alliance products include the UTC Motion Sensor, the Assa Abloy Exit Alarm Lock, the Geze Door Drive, the Kingspan Window Drive/Lock, the Link Window Magnetic Handle, the SMK IP500 Tag Badge, the Microsens indoor Switch, the MC Technologies 4G Gateway, and the PcVue Building Management System with mobility.

"We are pleased with the high speed, security and reliability of our IP500 OEM wireless components," said Helmut Adamski, CEO of the IP500 Alliance. "Enabling commercial facility automation, these products support a wide range of applications, from building security to energy and comfort sub-systems within the same IoT Wireless Network."

"As CES unfolds this week, we are already seeing delivery and installation of IP500 components into fully operational IoT building networks," said Paul Evans, President of SMK Electronics U.S. and Europe. "We are excited to cooperate with CoreNetiX and other IP500 Alliance partners to help provide secure, high-speed facility automation networks."

About CoreNetiX

CoreNetiX, a strategic partner of the IP500 Alliance, provides highly efficient IP (Internet Protocol) based wireless intelligent network stacks on top of cutting-edge design solutions for Radio Chips. We enable highest performance of the wireless link and scalability of a sensor network by incorporating and synchronizing applications protocols with IP based network stack functions and the Radio Chip design features. In addition, CoreNetiX integrates networking software into existing OEM hardware, providing integration and engineering services. For more information, see http://www.corenetix.com/.

About SMK Electronics

SMK Electronics Corporation U.S.A. the U.S. division of SMK Corporation, is a world leader in the design and manufacture of OEM remote controls and electronic components. With local Research Development and Manufacturing facilities, SMK Electronics is uniquely positioned to provide consumer electronics industry with the most advanced, robust, cost-effective solutions available. Learn more at http://www.smkusa.com/.

