As from January 15, 2018, subscription rights issued by Serstech AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until January 26, 2018.



Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: SERT TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010740720 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 147964 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



As from January 15, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Serstech AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: SERT BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010740738 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 147965 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on 040-200 250.