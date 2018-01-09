Global Automation Solutions in Shale Gas Report 2017: Market by System Type, Operation Stage and Geography 2014-2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Automation Solutions in Shale Gas Industry: Global Market by System Type, Operation Stage and Geography 2014-2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global total revenue of automation solutions in shale gas industry will advance in 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.7% between 2016 and 2023.



Highlighted with 26 tables and 47 figures, this 142-page report Automation Solutions in Shale Gas Industry: Global Market by System Type, Operation Stage and Geography 2014-2023 is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide shale gas automation solution market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.



Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014 and 2015, revenue estimates for 2016, and forecasts from 2017 till 2023.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global shale gas automation solution market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of system type, operation stage and region.



Based on system type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section:

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Safety Instrumented System (SIS)

Other Systems

On basis of operation stage, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment:

Upstream Operation

Midstream Operation

Downstream Operation



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles shale gas automation solution vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Structure

2.2 Market Size and Forecast

2.3 Major Growth Drivers

2.4 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.6 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by System Type

3.1 Market Overview by System Type

3.2 Global Market of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) in Shale Gas Industry 2014-2023

3.3 Global Market of Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) in Shale Gas Industry 2014-2023

3.4 Global Market of Distributed Control Systems (DCS) in Shale Gas Industry 2014-2023

3.5 Global Market of Manufacturing Execution System (MES) in Shale Gas Industry 2014-2023

3.6 Global Market of Safety Instrumented System (SIS) in Shale Gas Industry 2014-2023

3.7 Global Market of Other Automation Systems in Shale Gas Industry 2014-2023



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Operation Stage

4.1 Market Overview by Operation Stage

4.2 Global Automation Solutions Market in Shale Gas Upstream Operation 2014-2023

4.3 Global Automation Solutions Market in Shale Gas Midstream Operation 2014-2023

4.4 Global Automation Solutions Market in Shale Gas Downstream Operation 2014-2023



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview of Global Vendors

6.2 Company Profiles



7 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

7.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

7.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

Fanuc Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

