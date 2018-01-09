The International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC)has extended the date for presentation abstract submissions to 5 February 2018 for its forthcoming 2018 ICPC Diamond Jubilee Plenary.

With the safety and security of submarine cables never more significant or newsworthy, the Members of the ICPC will commemorate 60 years of progress and gather for its meeting in Cape Town, South Africa from 10th-12th April 2018. The ICPC hereby invites both Member and Non-Member organisations to submit abstracts for topical papers of exceptional quality for presentation at the Plenary. Abstract submissions are welcome from around the globe to contribute to an agenda filled with insightful and stimulating industry knowledge and experience that will be presented under the theme "Where Oceans Meet Cables-A global voice for the submarine cable community." Conference admission is complimentary for Members and those accepted to present papers.

The ICPC now seeks presentation abstracts that address the conference theme. Suggested topics include, but are not limited to:

Submarine cables in harmony with the marine environment. Understanding, measuring, minimising and mitigating marine environmental impacts.

Understanding, measuring, minimising and mitigating marine environmental impacts. International law and submarine cables. The role of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), developments in Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ), cooperation with other seabed users and the 'Due Regard' principle, legal protections for both cables and the environment.

The role of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), developments in Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ), cooperation with other seabed users and the 'Due Regard' principle, legal protections for both cables and the environment. Engineering for system reliability. Innovative developments for effective protection, swift restoration and repair.

Innovative developments for effective protection, swift restoration and repair. Effective cable awareness methods for the digital age.

Cables making new landfalls. Their social, political and economic impacts. How is connectivity changing Africa?

Their social, political and economic impacts. How is connectivity changing Africa? Science and submarine cables. Understanding and addressing natural and man-made hazards to submarine cable connectivity.

Understanding and addressing natural and man-made hazards to submarine cable connectivity. 60 years of technical advancement. Cable utilisation, system design, global spread, cable installation and protection methods. New applications for submarine cables.

The ICPC Plenary will be a place for all sectors of the submarine cable community to convene and exchange ideas on the planning, installation, operation, protection, security and maintenance of submarine cables. Attendees will hear from distinguished guests, learn from colleagues facing similar challenges and get up-to-date with technological, environmental and legal matters. Industry leaders, carriers, government representatives, service providers, academics and experts who can speak authoritatively about interesting developments in the world of submarine cables are invited to submit a presentation abstract.

For further details regarding the ICPC's Call for Papers, send an e-mail to: secretary@iscpc.org or visit https://www.iscpc.org/news/.

About the ICPC: The International Cable Protection Committee was formed in 1958 and its primary goal is to promote the safeguarding of international submarine cables against man-made and natural hazards. The organisation provides a forum for the exchange of technical, legal and environmental information about submarine cables and, with more than 165 members from over 60 nations, including cable operators, owners, manufacturers, industry service providers, as well as governments, it is the World's premier submarine cable organisation. For further information about ICPC visit: www.iscpc.org or send an e-mail to: secretary@iscpc.org.

