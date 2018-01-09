The "GDPR Practitioner" training has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is considered the most important change in data privacy regulation in 20 years. It has substantial ramifications for tech companies not just in the EU, but globally. The regulation protects the data of all EU subjects regardless of the country in which they reside or the platform on which their data resides.

From the 25th of May 2018, organisations who process, monitor, and store data belonging to EU citizens will be mandated to transform their marketing, system, and processing methods drastically to ensure the safety of data against cyber attacks and breaches.

This 2-day General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Practitioner course provides delegates with an in-depth look at the GDPR, providing them with key requirements and understanding to fulfil the role of the DPO under the EU GDPR. Delegates will be able to assess key control frameworks, elements and structures to implement requirements, the required policies and processes.

What Will You Learn

By attending this practical 2-day course you will have a chance to deepen your knowledge about the GDPR regulation and requirements and get fully prepared for the DPO role so your organisation can be fully compliant.

In order to attend this course you have to demonstrate that you either attended Foundation Course or that you have been working on the GDPR project for some time already and are therefore familiar with the basic terms and requirements.

Register for GDPR Foundation Course on 5-6 Feb at the same time and save 100 VAT (in total, not per course).

There will be exam at the end of the training.

