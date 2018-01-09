

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fisker Inc. officially launched its new EMotion luxury electric sedan at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show or CES in Las Vegas on Monday.



The company also displayed its patent-pending, flexible solid-state battery, which will enable electric cars with a range of 500 miles on a single charge and a charging time of just one minute.



However, Fisker does not expect its solid-state batteries to be ready for automotive applications until sometime after 2020. The company anticipates personal electronics/cell phone battery production earlier, and 'possibly in 2018.'



Therefore, the EMotion, which will initially use a lithium-ion battery sourced from LG Chem, offers a range of 400 miles. It is estimated to have a top speed of 161 miles per hour.



The EMotion features all-wheel drive, carbon fiber and aluminum lightweight construction. It has five integrated Quanergy Lidars for autonomous driving capability.



'We are truly entering a new era in the way the world thinks about vehicles, the way EVs are charged and the way personal consumer electronics are powered - with Fisker Inc. now clearly at the forefront of that revolution through our worldwide launches at CES,' said Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker.



The electric car's interior features ultra-soft premium leather, three driver-oriented screens, inductive charging ports, special holders for four smartphones, carbon fiber center console, and four, individual electric adjustable first-class seats.



Fisker said that the EMotion will be produced in the U.S. at a location to be announced during the second half of 2018. It's base price has been set at $129,900.



According to the company, its flexible solid-state battery will feature three-dimensional electrodes with 2.5 times the energy density of lithium-ion batteries.



The company noted that the breakthrough technology will enable dramatically longer ranges of more than 500 miles on a single charge and a charging time of as low as one minute.



Fisker said that a working battery in a case and an actual bulk battery without a case will be on display at CES. The working battery will be half the size of a cell phone battery, 2mm thick and with superior energy storage.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX