TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: PDMR Interest in Shares 09-Jan-2018 / 16:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TUI AG PDMR Interest in Shares Execution of Phantom Share Awards under a TUI AG Long Term Incentive Plan TUI AG (the "Company") announces that Mr Sebastian Ebel, a member of the Company's Executive Board, and Mr Wolfgang Flintermann, a member of the Company's Supervisory Board, have, respectively, exercised phantom share awards ("Awards") as set out in the table below on 8 January 2018 granted under a Long Term Incentive Plan. The cash payments due will be calculated by reference to the average closing share price for TUI AG on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange over a period of 20 trading days immediately following the date of exercise of the Awards. Name of PDMR Corporate Body Number of Awards Sebastian Ebel Executive Board 6,275 Wolfgang Flintermann Supervisory Board 9,678 ISIN: DE000TUAG000, DE000TUAG299 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5085 End of Announcement EQS News Service 644035 09-Jan-2018

January 09, 2018 10:20 ET (15:20 GMT)