Mooreland Partners: Mooreland Partners Advises eCommerce Analytics Leader Clavis Insight on Sale to Ascential plc for $119 million Plus Earnout

Mooreland Partners (www.moorelandpartners.com (http://www.moorelandpartners.com/), the leading independent investment bank providing M&A and private capital advisory services to the global technology industry, today announced that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Dublin-based Clavis Insight ("Clavis") on its sale to Ascential plc for US$119 million of upfront consideration and further contingent consideration that could bring the total value of the transaction to US$219 million. The transaction was publicly announced on 22 December 2017.

"This is a landmark deal in the global eCommerce analytics space for Clavis, a SaaS-based leader in the market. Mooreland brought its deep domain expertise in marketing software and analytics, and SaaS, as well as best-in-class cross-border transaction execution to this assignment." said Peter Globokar, Managing Director at Mooreland Partners.

Clavis is a market leader in eCommerce analytics, with proprietary technology enabling consumer product companies to track and optimise the performance of their products across hundreds of retailer websites and mobile commerce sites globally. Clavis customers include some of the world's largest consumer product companies, such as P&G, Nestle, Unilever and L'Oreal. Clavis has 170 employees operating out of Dublin, the US, UK, France and China. The company's revenue is expected to grow from US$13m in 2016 to US$ 17 million in 2017. In addition to the management team, Clavis' shareholders included institutional investors Accel-KKR, Draper Esprit, Unilever Ventures and Delta Partners. For more information, visit www.clavis.com (http://www.clavis.com/).

Accel-KKR is a leading global private equity investor in mid-market software and technology enabled services firms. The firm has $4B in committed capital across its buyout and growth capital funds and invests out of its US and UK offices. For more information, visit www.accel-kkr.com (http://www.accel-kkr.com/).

Draper Esprit is a leading UK-headquartered venture capital firm investing in high growth digital technology businesses across Europe as a primary and secondary investor. The firm has raised over US$1Bn to date. For more information, visit www.draperesprit.com (http://www.draperesprit.com/).

Unilever Ventures is the venture capital and private equity arm of Unilever and invests in companies in the Personal Care and Digital industries. For more information, visit www.unileverventures.com (http://www.unileverventures.com/).

Delta Partners is a Dublin-based venture capital firm investing primarily in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It was established in 1994 and has €250 million under management. For more information, visit www.deltapartners.com (http://www.deltapartners.com/).

Ascential is a global business-to-business information company that informs and connects the business world in 150 countries through market-leading Exhibitions & Festivals and Information Services. Ascential powers the global trend forecasting service WGSN, environmental risk data business Groundsure, e-commerce analytics provider One Click Retail, the prestigious Cannes Lions festival for the branded communications industry, the world's premier payments and financial services congress Money20/20 and MediaLink, a U.S.-based advisory and business services firm. For more information, visit: www.ascential.com (http://www.ascential.com/).

ABOUT MOORELAND PARTNERS

Founded in 2002, Mooreland Partners is a leading independent M&A and private capital advisory firm serving the global technology industry with offices in London, New York, and Silicon Valley. Mooreland's team of 50 professionals delivers industry domain and transaction expertise across all major technology sectors including enterprise software, industrial technology, mobile, digital marketing, consumer and Fintech. Learn more at www.moorelandpartners.com (http://www.moorelandpartners.com/); read our blog (http://moorelandpartners.com/blog).

