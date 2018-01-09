TechnipFMC is Celebrating 46 years in India and Going Strong

MUMBAI, India, January 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

TechnipFMC is a global leader in oil and gas projects, technologies, systems and services with one overriding vision: to enhance the performance of the world's energy industry. Our vision is supported by utmost dedication and expertise of 40,000 plus talentedemployees present in 48 countries. With proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics across subsea, onshore/offshore and surface. To know more about us, click here

In India, we bring in strong expertise in the field of Onshore - Refining, Petrochemicals, LNG, Fertilizers, Oil & Gas; Offshore - Process Platform and Subsea Engineering.

Growing strong with 2500 plus people in three operating centers in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, TechnipFMC in India built itself a reputation as a one-stop consultancy and EPC project organization committed to deliver challenging and exciting projects for the energy industry. We are capable of providing a complete range of services from licensing, PMC services, FEED, basic engineering to full EPC projects - 'Concept to Commissioning'. We have a strong presence as a Tier 1 EPC player serving the Oil & Gas (upstream & downstream), refinery, petrochemicals, fertilizers, chemicals, LNG, with proprietary technologies e.g. hydrogen, ethylene and supply of process driven products like heaters and reformers.

In addition to our presence across India, first ever TechnipFMC Modular Manufacturing Yard at Dahej, Gujarat inaugurated in January 2017 testifies our commitment to 'Make in India'. The yard combines the company's strengths in process technology, modularized engineering, and manufacturing covering a range of product lines, such as:

TechnipFMC designed modular hydrogen plants

Modular process plants and equipment using proprietary Process Technology and partnering with leading technology partners worldwide

Fired heaters, reformers, ethylene furnaces: components and assemblies

Proprietary special application burners

To know in detail about the capabilities of the yard, click here

We are competent to address the growing demand in Indian onshore market for a world class EPC contractor to minimize the risk in terms of cost and delivery schedule and to improve the HSE climate. Our aim is to deliver safe and successful energy projects across the world for the benefit of our stakeholders.

