TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - January 09, 2018) - The College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving Franchise System announced that it has named five distinguished business executives to its newly formed Board of Advisors. Bobby Harris, Tom Coba, Joe Bourdow, John Simmons, and Amit Pamecha have all agreed to serve on the inaugural board. The new members hail from various industries including logistics, franchising, finance, and technology.

These executives bring over 200 years of combined experience leading businesses valued over multiple billions of dollars, as well as business growth strategies to provide insight and guidance to College H.U.N.K.S. management throughout the development and execution of an aggressive long-range strategic plan.

The new Board of Advisors includes:

Bobby Harris, Founder of BlueGrace Logistics, a $500 million+ 3 rd -party logistics technology company.

Amit Pamecha, Founder of FranConnect, the largest software service provider of the franchise industry. Partner, Premier Franchise Advisors LLC.

Tom Coba, President/CEO of Murphy Business Brokerage Group LLC. Former President/CEO of Franchise Services Group of ServiceMaster Brands. Former COO of Subway Restaurants Worldwide. Former Vice President of Dunkin' Brands. Partner, Premier Franchise Advisors LLC.

Joe Bourdow CFE, Retired President of Valpak and Executive Vice President of Cox Target Media. Former IFA Board Member. Radio station owner and multi-unit franchisee. Partner, Premier Franchise Advisors LLC.

John Simmons, Former KPMG partner. Former CFO of Checkers. Former CEO of Lifestyle Family Fitness. Current Board Member of Kforce.

Quotes:

"This is a powerful team assembled to guide College H.U.N.K.S. and their leadership team to a market valuation of $100 million and beyond." -- Joe Bourdow, Advisory Board Chairman

"With this new Advisory Board, our leadership team will benefit from mentorship, guidance, and strategic input that will help us achieve our long-term vision of becoming an iconic brand." -- Nick Friedman, Co-Founder & President

Contact:

Nick Friedman

813-523-9003

www.CHHJ.com

Nick.Friedman@CHHJ.com

www.collegehunksfranchise.com