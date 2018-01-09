D-Link Expands Range of Google Assistant-Compatible Products

Consumers can soon control their mydlink cameras and new smart plugs remotely with voice commands.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link today announced that its mydlink DCS-8000LH HD Mini Wi-Fi Camera, DCS-8100LH HD Wi-Fi Camera, DSP-W115 Wi-Fi Smart Plug, and DSP-W245 mydlink Wi-Fi Power Strip will work with the Google Assistant by the end of the month. Users can ask the Google Assistant to show their camera's live view on a television or display when connected to a Google Chromecast device. The mydlink Wi-Fi Smart Plug and Wi-Fi Power Strip can also be turned on and off with the Google Assistant.

"D-Link's new product integrations with the Google Assistant provide users the ability to control their mydlink Cameras and mydlink Smart Plugs with the power of their own voice," said President and CEO Anny Wei. "We plan to continue expanding the range of Google Assistant-compatible products to provide more home automation possibilities for smart homes."

To configure the devices, owners of these mydlink Cameras and mydlink Smart Plugs need simply go into the settings menu of their Google Home app or the Google Assistant on their phone, select Home control and follow the instructions to link their mydlink account to the Google Assistant.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses and cities. We aim to connect more homes, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, storage, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer, D-Link has grown from a group of seven friends since its founding in 1986 in Taiwan to more than 2,000 employees worldwide.

D-Link Corporation PR Contact:

Michelle Chiang

Michelle.yi.chiang@dlinkcorp.com

+886-2-6600-0123 #6653

D-Link and D-Link logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of D-Link Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other third party marks mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright © 2016. D-Link. All Rights Reserved