Global Internet of Things (IoT) Networks Technologies and Markets Report 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $1 Trillion, from $392 Billion in 2017

The "Internet of Things (IoT) Networks: Technologies and Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Market for IoT Networking Solutions will Grow from $392.1 Billion in 2017 to $1.0 Trillion by 2022 with a CAGR of 21.6% for the Period of 2017-2022



The study is intended for individuals requiring an in-depth analysis of the IoT networking solutions. It traces significant developments and forecasts important trends, quantifies the various market sectors, and highlights companies active in those areas.



The revenue forecast for each networking solution includes hardware, application platforms, and systems integration.



There are IoT networking protocols that are widely used in a specific vertical market or for a specific end-use case, while others are not suitable/not being used at all in that specific area. For that reason, the forecast related to single vertical markets and specific end-use cases has been provided only in the broader form of:

Short-range Wireless IoT Networking Solutions (i.e., Bluetooth, Zigbee, ANT+).

Long-range Wireless IoT Networking Solutions.

Cellular/3GPP/Licensed Spectrum (i.e., NB-IoT).

LPWA /Unlicensed Spectrum (i.e., Sigfox, LoRa).

Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for Internet of Things (IoT) networks and technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Analyses of the market by technology, application, product specifications, and region

Detailed analysis of the market according to the most relevant networking technologies, such as LPWAN, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Smart/Ant+, and ZigBee

Discussion of key vertical markets and applications according to specified end-use criteria

Insight into the mobile network operator and enterprise strategies

Profiles of major companies in the industry

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

2 Summary and Highlights



3 Market and Technology Background

IoT Networks Overview

Market Size and Competitive Landscape

Short-range Wireless Technologies

Long-Range Wireless Technologies

Key Drivers

Limitations

Opportunities

Challenges

Standardization and Interoperability

Partnerships and Joint Ventures

Market Evolution, Developments and Roadmap

4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Short- and Medium-Range Wireless Technologies

Wi-Fi (802.11)

Bluetooth

Bluetooth Smart (Bluetooth Low Energy)

ANT/ANT+

Zigbee (802.15.4)

Highway Addressable Remote Transducer Protocol (HART)/WirelessHART

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Radio Frequency IDentification (RFID)

Others (Thread, ISA 100.11a, Z-Wave)

Long-range Wireless Technologies

Introduction

Licensed Spectrum (Cellular Technologies)

Unlicensed Spectrum-Low-power Wide-area Network (LPWAN) Wireless Technologies

5 Market Breakdown by Key Vertical Markets

Agriculture

Industrial Automation

Automotive

Infrastructure

Logistics and Transportation

Consumer and Home

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Other Sectors

6 Market Breakdown by End- Use Criteria

Asset Tracking

Smart Metering

Smart City

Smart Home

Wearables

Other End-use Criteria

7 Market Breakdown by Region



8 Analysis of the Future Market Opportunities

Final Considerations

IoT Solution Providers' Strategic Insights

Mobile Network Operator Strategies Insights

Enterprise Strategic Insights

9 Company Profiles



Atmel Corp.

Ceva Inc.

Commsolid Gmbh

Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Ericsson

Gainspan Corp.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Ingenu

Intel Corp.

Mediatek Inc.

Microchip Technology Corp.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Nexcom International Co. Ltd.

Nokia Networks

Nordic Semiconductor Asa

Nwave Technologies

NXP Semiconductor N.V.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Senet Inc.

Sequans Communications S.A.

Sierra Wireless

Sigfox S.A.

Silicon Labs Inc.

ST Microelectronics N.V.

Synopsys Inc.

Telstra Corp.

Texas Instruments Inc.

U-Blox Holding Ag

ZTE Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/85pvtm/global_internet?w=5



