Global Internet of Things (IoT) Networks Technologies and Markets Report 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $1 Trillion, from $392 Billion in 2017

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Internet of Things (IoT) Networks: Technologies and Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Market for IoT Networking Solutions will Grow from $392.1 Billion in 2017 to $1.0 Trillion by 2022 with a CAGR of 21.6% for the Period of 2017-2022
The study is intended for individuals requiring an in-depth analysis of the IoT networking solutions. It traces significant developments and forecasts important trends, quantifies the various market sectors, and highlights companies active in those areas.
The revenue forecast for each networking solution includes hardware, application platforms, and systems integration.
There are IoT networking protocols that are widely used in a specific vertical market or for a specific end-use case, while others are not suitable/not being used at all in that specific area. For that reason, the forecast related to single vertical markets and specific end-use cases has been provided only in the broader form of:
- Short-range Wireless IoT Networking Solutions (i.e., Bluetooth, Zigbee, ANT+).
- Long-range Wireless IoT Networking Solutions.
- Cellular/3GPP/Licensed Spectrum (i.e., NB-IoT).
- LPWA /Unlicensed Spectrum (i.e., Sigfox, LoRa).
Report Includes:
- An overview of the global market for Internet of Things (IoT) networks and technologies
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Analyses of the market by technology, application, product specifications, and region
- Detailed analysis of the market according to the most relevant networking technologies, such as LPWAN, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Smart/Ant+, and ZigBee
- Discussion of key vertical markets and applications according to specified end-use criteria
- Insight into the mobile network operator and enterprise strategies
- Profiles of major companies in the industry
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Market and Technology Background
- IoT Networks Overview
- Market Size and Competitive Landscape
- Short-range Wireless Technologies
- Long-Range Wireless Technologies
- Key Drivers
- Limitations
- Opportunities
- Challenges
- Standardization and Interoperability
- Partnerships and Joint Ventures
- Market Evolution, Developments and Roadmap
4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Short- and Medium-Range Wireless Technologies
- Wi-Fi (802.11)
- Bluetooth
- Bluetooth Smart (Bluetooth Low Energy)
- ANT/ANT+
- Zigbee (802.15.4)
- Highway Addressable Remote Transducer Protocol (HART)/WirelessHART
- Near Field Communication (NFC)
- Radio Frequency IDentification (RFID)
- Others (Thread, ISA 100.11a, Z-Wave)
- Long-range Wireless Technologies
- Introduction
- Licensed Spectrum (Cellular Technologies)
- Unlicensed Spectrum-Low-power Wide-area Network (LPWAN) Wireless Technologies
5 Market Breakdown by Key Vertical Markets
- Agriculture
- Industrial Automation
- Automotive
- Infrastructure
- Logistics and Transportation
- Consumer and Home
- Energy and Utilities
- Healthcare
- Other Sectors
6 Market Breakdown by End- Use Criteria
- Asset Tracking
- Smart Metering
- Smart City
- Smart Home
- Wearables
- Other End-use Criteria
7 Market Breakdown by Region
8 Analysis of the Future Market Opportunities
- Final Considerations
- IoT Solution Providers' Strategic Insights
- Mobile Network Operator Strategies Insights
- Enterprise Strategic Insights
9 Company Profiles
- Atmel Corp.
- Ceva Inc.
- Commsolid Gmbh
- Cypress Semiconductor Corp.
- Ericsson
- Gainspan Corp.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Ingenu
- Intel Corp.
- Mediatek Inc.
- Microchip Technology Corp.
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Nexcom International Co. Ltd.
- Nokia Networks
- Nordic Semiconductor Asa
- Nwave Technologies
- NXP Semiconductor N.V.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Senet Inc.
- Sequans Communications S.A.
- Sierra Wireless
- Sigfox S.A.
- Silicon Labs Inc.
- ST Microelectronics N.V.
- Synopsys Inc.
- Telstra Corp.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- U-Blox Holding Ag
- ZTE Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/85pvtm/global_internet?w=5
