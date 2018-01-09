Green Man Gaming Partners with Ubisoft's Uplay Platform to Introduce Automatic Game Activation

LONDON, January 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Green Man Gaming has introduced a new feature that allows customers to automatically redeem and add games to their Uplay library with one click.The new automatic game activation feature will give gamers a faster and more secure way to add Ubisoft games including upcoming titles Far Cry 5, Anno 1800 and Skull and Bones to their library on the Uplay platform.

The new feature simplifies the Uplay key redemption process on the Green Man Gaming store by removing the need to copy the Uplay key to the platform's activation page for every game. Customers will now be able to add their Uplay keys quickly with a click of a button on the order confirmation page on Green Man Gaming, through the order confirmation email and within the 'Game Purchases' section in their Green Man Gaming Account.

The automatic key redemption process also ensures that the Uplay key is secure at all times as it is never disclosed at any point in the process and is automatically added to the library.

"We are constantly looking to improve the experience of buying games for our customers. We know that the priority for any gamer is to be able to get to the game as quickly as possible without having to spend their time dealing with copying and pasting key codes, launching multiple clients and logging in to a bunch of different services," said Paul Sulyok, CEO and Founder of Green Man Gaming.

"We are always looking for new methods that allow our customers to purchase and play their games as quickly as possibly. Green Man Gaming's integration with the Uplay platform simplifies the redemption process giving gamers a fast, reliable and secure way to activate their Ubisoft games direct from Green Man Gaming."

About Green Man Gaming

Green Man Gaming is a global technology company at the heart of the video games industry.

Greenmangaming.com is an eCommerce store and community platform offering millions of gamers a single destination for all things gaming. With customers in 195 countries, the store stocks a wide catalogue of multi-platform digital games at the best prices and provides the latest game data tracking, reviews and discussions on its community.

Green Man Gaming Publishing works with independent development studios globally to market their own games and increase the visibility of games in a challenging marketplace. The industry expertise and knowledge of the publishing team provide developers with hands on and collaborative support that includes in-depth market analysis, integrated Marketing and PR campaigns, finishing finance options and global retail strategy.

Leveraging its patented technology, Green Man Gaming also partners with game publishers and leading hardware manufacturers to support their marketing initiatives. Announced at CES 2017, Green Man Gaming's digital storefront is currently being made available on millions of Lenovo laptops worldwide through the Lenovo Entertainment Hub. Green Man Gaming has also partnered with Intel to build and manage their software distribution hub which offers digital games to hundreds of hardware partners as part of the IntelTechnology Provider Gold and Platinum Partners Program.

Green Man Gaming has been recognised by leading bodies in the video gaming, business and technology sectors with over 30 awards received since it was launched in 2010. The company was featured in London Stock Exchange Group's 1,000 Companies to Inspire 2017 list and ranked in The Sunday Times 2016 Tech Track 100 celebrating the UK's fastest growing companies. It was also one of 25 companies named as part of Tech City UK's first Future Fifty programme, recognising and supporting fast growth digital technology businesses in the UK.