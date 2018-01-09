Wednesday sees UK industrial production, construction output and trade data, plus company updates from retailers Sainsbury's and SuperGroup/SuperDry, builder Taylor Wimpey and Tullow Oil. Sainsbury's will report on its third quarter performance, covering the supermarket group's 15 weeks of trading to 6 January. A day earlier, industry data from Kantar Worldpanel showed Sainsbury's grew sales 2.0% in the 12 weeks to 31 December, with sales up across its convenience stores, larger supermarkets and ...

