FOLSOM, CA--(Marketwired - January 09, 2018) - One, Inc., the leading digital payments platform for the insurance industry, announced that SIUPREM has chosen the integrated One, Inc. ProcessOne payment processing solution and ContactOne digital engagement solution. Based in Alpharetta, Georgia, SIUPREM provides premium financing for personal and commercial lines of insurance in all 50 states.

ProcessOne will replace the current legacy payment processing vendor with a SIUPREM-branded portal, delivering a seamless end user experience. In addition, ProcessOne provides a modern digital footprint for SIUPREM, including integration with their mobile app and a full IVR system for payments by phone.

"We chose ProcessOne because it was the only solution that gave us both the operational benefits we needed around reconciliations and reducing our PCI compliance burden while also upgrading our customer digital interface, including event-based digital communications, the ability to pay by text, email notifications, and an IVR system enabling payments by phone," said John W. LaMay, Jr., president, SIUPREM, Inc.

SIUPREM will leverage ProcessOne capabilities that include recurring credit card payments, an option for social media payments, and replacement of their current batch file process with real-time posting.

"Adding SIUPREM to our growing list of digital engagement customers is particularly exciting for us, given their status as a premium finance company," said Christopher W. Ewing, CEO, One, Inc. "This is a particularly powerful use case because SIUPREM is making such extensive use of our full digital engagement suite-from payments to IVR and a branded portal all connected to their back-end system, and able to create event-based notifications via inbound and outbound digital channels."

About SIUPREM, Inc. (SIUPREM)

SIUPREM, Inc. is a full service independently-owned premium finance company servicing independent agents since 1969. SIUPREM provides financing for both personal and commercial lines of insurance coverage in all 50 states. SIUPREM is fully integrated with all AMS products and provides exclusive insured, agent, MGA, and company access. SIUPREM combines these industry-leading technologies with exceptional customer service, delivering creative finance solutions for any application.

About One, Inc.

One, Inc. provides an integrated cloud-based platform designed to transform the way insurance companies interact with their customers. The One, Inc. technology platform combines core insurance software functions including policy administration, rating and billing with data analytics, CRM, payment processing and agency management-all in one solution-to enable insurance companies to modernize their operations and offer superior solutions and service to their customers. For more information, please visit www.oneincsystems.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2018/1/5/11G149231/Images/JohnLaMayCropped-9622290bef8aba338b9387874782adce.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2018/1/5/11G149231/Images/ChrisEwingCropped-a458044be482ae07a9ab21fc7a1ac9a9.jpg

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

jen@stnickmedia.com

859-803-6597