NOTICE 2018-01-09 WARRANTS



LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB



Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 1 warrant issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB with effect from 2018-01-10. The warrant will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden.



The warrant was de-listed 2018-01-03 upon an instruction by the issuer that was sent errorously due to technical problems at the issuer.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=659363