United States Atrial and Ventricular Septal Defect Devices Market Report 2018

VSDs are defects in the ventricular septum, the wall dividing the left and right ventricles of the heart. VSDs are similar to ASDs but tend to cause fewer complications because VSDs are small and most people with the defect barely feel the symptoms. However, approximately 10% of individuals with VSD will develop Eisenmenger's Syndrome, which is a condition that can curtail life expectancy by several years.



This condition can also be found in ASD patients. VSDs are found in approximately 3 to 3.5 of every 1,000 births but the vast majority of VSDs are likely to close spontaneously during childhood. Only in a small percentage of cases, they will have to be treated surgically. ASDs and VSDs can be treated percutaneously by inserting a device through the defect, which expands and forms a seal around the defect. Many of these devices allow heart tissue to grow over the device with time.



Atrial septal defect (ASD) and ventricular septal defect (VSD) are both conditions that involve incorrect blood flow within the heart. ASD is an opening in the muscular tissue that separates the sides of the heart's two upper chambers. Due to blood reflux, the heart is made to work more strenuously and below its optimal level.



The condition is more common in females than males and tends to get worse with time. If left untreated, ASD can cause hypertension, heart arrhythmia and even a stroke. As with patent foramen ovale (PFO), ASD can be treated with open-heart surgery, but the operation is highly invasive. ASDs are found in approximately 1 in 1,500 live births and can lead to death if not treated in some cases.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

U.S. Cardiac Surgery And Heart Valve Device Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Procedure Numbers

Procedure Codes Investigated

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History



1. Research Methodology



2. Disease Overview

2.1 Basic Anatomy

2.1.1 Coronary Artery Disease

2.1.2 Myocardial Infarction

2.1.3 Angina Pectoris

2.1.4 Heart Valve Disease

2.1.5 Congestive Heart Failure



3. Product Portfolio

3.1.1 Tissue Heart Valves

3.1.2 Mechanical Tissue Heart Valves

3.1.3 Annuloplasty Repair Devices

3.1.4 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices

3.1.5 Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices

3.1.6 On-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices

3.1.7 Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices

3.1.8 Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Devices

3.1.9 Anastomosis Assist Devices

3.1.10 Transmyocardial Revascularization Devices

3.1.11 Ventricular Assist Devices

3.1.12 Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Device

3.1.13 Temporary Artificial Heart Replacement Device

3.1.14 Remote Hemodynamic Monitoring System Devices

3.1.15 Patent Foramen Ovale Devices

3.1.16 Atrial & Ventricular Septal Defect Device

3.1.17 Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device

3.1.18 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine

3.2 Fda Recalls

3.2.1 Maquet

3.2.2 Medtronic

3.2.3 Heartware Inc

3.3 Clinical Trials

3.3.1 Medtronic

3.3.2 St. Jude Medical

3.3.3 Abiomed

3.3.4 Heartware Inc



4. Atrial And Ventricular Septal Defect Device Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

4.3.1 Total Atrial And Ventricular Septal Defect Device Market

4.3.2 Atrial Septal Defect Device Market

4.3.3 Ventricular Septal Defect Device Market

4.4 Drivers And Limiters

4.4.1 Market Drivers

4.4.2 Market Limiters

4.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Edwards Lifesciences

St. Jude Medical

Medtronic

Maquet

Abiomed

HeartWare Inc.

Sorin Group

Terumo

Abbott Laboratories

Teleflex Medical

Cardiac Assist

AtriCure

W.L. Gore

SynCardia

Boston Scientific

Cryolife

Berlin Heart

Cardica

Chase Medical

Genesee Biomedical

Karl Storz

LifeNet Health

Microline Surgical

Novadaq

On-X

Saphena Medical

SentreHeart

Vitalitec

