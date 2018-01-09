

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oprah Winfrey's best friend Gayle King has said the media mogul is 'intrigued' by the idea of running for president but is not 'actively considering' a run.



King, a co-host on 'CBS This Morning,' was asked about speculation that Winfrey will launch a presidential campaign during the show on Tuesday.



'I do think she's intrigued by the idea. I do think that,' King said. 'I also know after years of watching the Oprah show, you always have a right to change your mind.'



'I don't think at this point she is actually considering it,' she added. 'She loves this country and would like to be of service in some way, but I don't think that she's actively considering it.'



The comments from King come after Winfrey's powerful speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday was seen by many as a move toward a presidential campaign.



'People said, 'Oh yeah, she wrote that speech as a launching pad for what she wants to do.' That's absolutely not true,' King said.



King said Winfrey really wanted to speak to young girls around the country to say 'enough already' following the recent flurry of sexual harassment allegations against politicians and members of the entertainment industry.



While longtime partner Stedman Graham told the Los Angeles Times that Winfrey would 'absolutely' run for president, King argued that Graham misinterpreted the reporter's question.



'Stedman says that he thought the reporter said to him would she make a good president and he said absolutely she would,' King said. 'That's how he interpreted the question.'



'Stedman would never so cavalierly say absolutely she would do it. It's up to the people,' she added. 'He would never do that.'



(Photo: David Shankbone)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX