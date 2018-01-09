Breathe easier with the cleanest air in Vegas

Smartmi is part of the Xiaomi ecosystem and makes products for the company under the Mi or Mija brand. Smartmi will be delivering the world's premium clean air combo, the Smartmi Pedestal Fan and the Smartmi Air Purifier Pro at CES 2018.

Air quality has never been more important, as countries worldwide grapple with smog and air pollution that threatens to impact children and adults alike.

Head over to LVCC, South Hall 1 21045 to meet the Smartmi team and demo the Smartmi Pedestal Fan, Air Purifier Pro and Smartmi humidifier.

Feel a natural breeze with Smartmi Pedestal Fan

The Smartmi Pedestal Fan is made of high-grade aluminum incorporating a new concept in fan engineering that delivers 'natural' air, generated by the seven blade fan head design. A specially designed algorithm (based on thousands of data samples of natural wind) delivers a cooling breeze without the direct jet sensation of a conventional fan.

The Smartmi Pedestal Fan uses the very latest in brushless DC motor technology, which enables it to operate at 85-95% efficiency dropping the noise levels down to less than a whisper (29 decibels).

The minimalist's dream fan even has a 2600Mah Lithium powerbank built in, making wireless operation anywhere in the home for up to 16 hours.

Pure quality air with the Smartmi Air Purifier Pro

The natural companion for a premium air circulation device, the Air Purifier Pro actively cleans and purifies the air around the home with an industry leading clean air delivery rate (CADR) of up to 500m³/h, with an impressive 60m² effective coverage. An incredibly powerful 360-degree air intake system and triple filter removes pollen, pet danders, formaldehyde and other harmful substances silently from the air.

The innovative triple filter system is at the heart of the Smartmi Air Purifier Pro. It first uses an oil-repellent Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) grill to remove large particles. Secondly it uses a micron-contaminant filter designed for silent operation. Finally, a cutting-edge carbon filter removes any remaining odor or formaldehydes from the cleaned air.

Designed to be simple to use, the vibrant OLED displays information on the concentration of harmful microorganisms in the air, humidity level, temperature, and Wi-Fi settings in real-time. The adaptive smart display changes its brightness to match surrounding lighting conditions and dims at night to help get an uninterrupted night's sleep.

