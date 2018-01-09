techstockinsider.com: 2 Healthcare Testing & Diagnostic Stocks Taking Center Stage Ahead of JP Morgan Conference

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2018 / This week marks the start of JPMorgan's healthcare conference. Investors will be paying close attention to what is revealed and, certainly, the new trends for 2018 will be discussed. Wall Street rose to a new high at the opening bell on Tuesday, with gains for healthcare stocks extending the New Year rally. This latest move has been powered by expectations of strong quarterly earnings. In fact, jumps in some of the larger healthcare companies in the sector aided in boosting the S&P health sector by 0.7 percent.

One of the developing trends that has come further into the light has been self-diagnosis, early detection, and in-home preventative care. For this reason, some smaller companies have gained investor attention for novel medical technologies that fall in line with this new trend. Both Lexington Biosciences (OTCQB: LXGTF) and Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ: AKER) have seen increased trading activity this week with the kick-off of this year's lead healthcare conference.

Lexington Biosciences ("LXGTF") has increased by more than 90% since early October of 2017. Shares of the cardiovascular self-measurement device company have managed to see highs of $0.4844 within the last 45 days and after the company's recent announcement, it would appear that trading activity continues to remain higher than it was during the last week of December.

Lexington recently announced the delivery of its initial order of HeartSentry devices slated for clinical trials. According to the company, plans are to next initiate commencement of a pilot clinical research study designed to begin gathering the foundational dataset aimed at supporting FDA clearance. For more information on LXGTF, access a full report here.

Similarly, Akers Biosciences, Inc. ("AKER") has also garnered its own attention in the market during recent weeks. Bigger Capital Fund LP has filed a new 13G, reporting 8.0% ownership in Akers. The company recently announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering, for total gross proceeds of $6,900,000. Since making this final announcement, shares of the company have increased by as much as 75% following highs of $0.21 on Tuesday.

The company develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver quicker and more cost-effective healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers. Akers has a pipeline of diagnostic, testing, and wellness products to offer, including Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia and PF4 Antibodies, as well as the BreathScan Lync® reader, an optical scanning device that reads and interprets breath test data. BreathScan Lync® can monitor health data over time, in response to diet, exercise, nutritional supplementation, and/or other regimens.

