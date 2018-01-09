Military Antenna Market Worth 4.30 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new research report "Military Antenna Market by Application (Communication, SATCOM, Surveillance, Electronic Warfare, Navigation, Telemetry), Type (Dipole, Monopole, Array, Loop, Aperture, Travelling Wave), Platform, Frequency Band, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated at USD 3.23 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 4.30 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.90% from 2017 to 2022. Military modernization programs and increasing procurement of radar and air defense systems is expected to drive the market for military antennas.

The airborne platform segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on platform, the airborne segment of the military antenna market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022 due to increasing aircraft deliveries in the commercial and military sectors.

The electronic warfare segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the electronic warfare segment of the military antenna market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Adoption of electronic warfare techniques in various military platforms such as aircraft, ships, and vehicles, among others is expected to drive the market.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for military antennas during the forecast period

The military antenna market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the high demand from countries such as China, India, and Japan. The military budgets of these countries are increasing year-on-year due to the increasing adoption of advanced warfare techniques. Antennas are essential components for the establishment of communication networks between different forces.

Major players operating in the military antenna market include Harris (US), Cobham (UK), Comrod (Norway), Shakespeare Electronics (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Antenna Products (US), Terma (Denmark), Alaris Antennas (South Africa), and MTI (Israel).

