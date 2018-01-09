MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/18 -- Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust ("Fronsac REIT" or "Fronsac") (TSX VENTURE: GAZ.UN) announced today that it will make monthly cash distributions of 0.168 cents per unit, representing 2.016 cents per unit on an annualized basis, on January 31st, February 28th and March 30th 2018 to unitholders of record on January 15th, February 15th and March 15th 2018, respectively.

About Fronsac - Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

