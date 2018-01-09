Global Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus Report 2017-2021

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2017-2021- Global Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers - John Deere, CNH, AGCO, CLAAS, SDF Group, Kubota" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides a Comprehensive & Insightful Comparative SWOT Framework Analysis and analyzes the Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus for the Global Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers amid a difficult and challenging market environment with continuing low crop prices impacting farm incomes and equipment sales across North America and EU markets for the fourth consecutive year in 2017.

The net farm incomes in North America, however, are projected to register a 3.1% growth in 2017; which still is going to be the lowest industry level since 2010 and a drop of almost 50% since the peak of 2013. The situation has been further exacerbated by the ongoing energy market crisis precipitated by the sharp drop in oil prices since 2014 with this impacting the demand for agriculture feedstock based biofuels & crop prices directly.

The industry OEMs have adjusted & adapted well to this altered, new market normal by focusing on restructuring of operations and protecting profitability while investing for future and trying to expand the scope of capabilities under their precision agriculture paradigm through strategic alliances and acquisition of technology companies. The larger industry OEMs have been able to fare better with their diversified business portfolios while pure-play agriculture industry players have found the going to be tough. The market demand levels, however, seem to be stabilizing now which augurs well for the industry.

The long term view of the market, however, remains highly promising given the projections that the global agricultural output is required to double itself by 2050 as against the present level, in order, to match the rate of global population growth, which is likely to be concentrated around least developed countries of the world over the next three decades. This tremendous growth in demand for agriculture output amid a diminishing natural resources scenario is likely to drive a significant growth in adoption of mechanized farming practices across these nations and a growth in precision farming practices across traditional markets aimed at further enhancing crop yields.

The same has already driven a series of investments from OEMs and others towards development of farming infrastructure, practices & customized farming solutions across regions like Sub-Saharan Africa, which have significant arable land bases in the world but some countries there use less than 10% of the total land area for agriculture.

Against this backdrop, the report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework analysis on the Global Top 6 Agriculture Equipment manufacturers besides analyzing the overall, near to medium term strategy focus across these OEMs.

The framework analyzes the Strengths & Weaknesses of the OEMs from a standalone as well as relative perspective based on a comprehensive analysis of their Key, Strategic Business Aspects, which include:

Product Portfolio Analysis & its Strategic Positioning across Key Markets & Segments

Breadth & Depth of Presence across Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Analysis of overall Cost Base, Structure & its Management

Analysis of Revenue streams, Resource Base & Key Competencies

Profitability, Key Profit Sources, Growth & Trend Analysis

Capital & Ownership Structure and Financial Strength

Key Competitor Analysis across Market Segments & Degree of Competitive Intensity

Competitive Market Positioning across Key Global Markets & Market Share

Overall Strategy Orientation & Focus, R&D Strategy, Technological Strength & Capabilities

The framework subsequently analyzes & identifies potentially significant, niche growth opportunities & avenues and imminent as well as emerging threats for each key industry OEM based on their strategic product portfolio & market positioning, core strengths & weaknesses and overall strategy focus & orientation against the backdrop of emerging market dynamics & trends.



The report analyzes the overall degree of strategic responsiveness of OEMs to external environmental factors, which include, prevailing industry dynamics & emerging industry & market trends, issues, challenges & potential risk factors to assess their ability to be able to derive further business growth by capitalizing on potential growth opportunities effectively while negating threats simultaneously over near to medium term.



Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Business Snapshot & Overview - Global Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers



a) Founded

b) Headquartered

c) Business Segments

d) Product Portfolio - Major Product Platforms, Market Segments and Key Competitors

e) Revenue Base

f) Market Capitalization

g) Key Executives

h) Shareholding/Ownership Structure



Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis



1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend



Section 3: SWOT Analysis

Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths

Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

Section 6: Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - 6 Leading Industry OEMs

Section 7: Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs



Analysis Coverage:

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 8: Key Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 9: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 10: Global Agriculture Equipment Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 11: Strategic Market Outlook - Agriculture Equipment - Near to Medium Term

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

Global Demand Growth Outlook

Companies Featured



John Deere

CNH

AGCO

CLAAS

SDF

Group

Kubota

