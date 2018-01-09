The "Transportation and Logistics Market Insights- Austria" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The aim of this insight is to research and analyze the key developments and trends related to economy and trade and the freight and transportation and logistics and warehousing sectors in Austria.

Digitization will be the key factor driving the transportation sector. The major automotive ecosystem participants are investing in infrastructure development. Tech start-up companies are launching innovative products; however, only a few companies combine the old industrial knowledge with the new IT skills.

Austria consistently scores high on the Logistics Performance Index, and it continues to invest in technology and infrastructure. It is strategically positioned as a bridgehead to South East and Eastern Europe. Over the last few years, Austria has been investing in hydrogen fuel cell and electric mobility R&D. Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) services are based on networked communication between vehicles to vehicle (V2V) and vehicle to infrastructure (V2I).

Austria will continue to be an important participant in the European logistics market. Increased competition from participants in Eastern Europe is a challenge; however, several steps such as driving cost reduction in logistics, developing integrated logistics solutions, and leveraging Big Data to deliver intelligent logistics solutions are being pursued.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope And Methodology

3. Economic And Trade Indicators

4. Freight Transportation

5. Logistics And Warehousing

6. Strategic Initiatives And Growth Opportunities

7. The Last Word

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9j7s5m/austria?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109006417/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Logistics