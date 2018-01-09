Regulatory News:
TOTAL (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
|Date
|
Total number of
|
Number of voting rights exercisable at
|December 31, 2017
|2,528,989,616
|2,678,015,444
A total number of 2,686,392,200 voting rights were attached to the 2,528,989,616 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
- 8,376,756 voting rights attached to the 8,376,756 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
