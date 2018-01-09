The "Transportation and Logistics Market Insights Spain" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The aim of this study is to research and analyze key developments and trends relating to economy and trade and the freight and transportation and the logistics and warehousing sectors in Spain.
Transport management systems, warehouse management systems, and Big Data and analytics are expected to be adopted by large service providers to remain competitive in the market. Companies need to invest in and adopt technologies to remain competitive in a fast-changing logistics ecosystem. A consortium comprising Alstom, Siemens Rail Automation, and CAF Signalling will install the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) on the La Corua-Santiago and the Santiago-Vigo links in Spain's Atlantic Corridor.
Automation, digitalization, and a data-driven approach will improve operational efficiency in the transport industry. The government provides tax incentives and subsidies for vehicles using renewable energy as well as for electric vehicles. Companies are investing in the Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data to achieve fleet efficiency and an enhanced driver experience. Telematics provides the logistics industry with accurate information on location, fuel levels, delivery status of goods, and driving behavior. Many companies are also working on virtual reality (VR) technologies, and AR has been deployed for warehousing and service operations.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Outlook and Insights
- Research Scope and Methodology
- Transportation and Logistics Market Insights
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
2. Economic and Trade Indicators
- Economic Growth is Fuelled by Strong Domestic Demand
- GDP Growth Trends
- Growth Trends in the Transportation and Storage Sector
- National GDP Forecast
- External Trade and Current Account Balance
- Inflation Rate
- Trade by Region
- Top Import and Export Partners
- Key Macro Developments
3. Freight Transportation
- Sea Freight
- Road Freight
- Air Freight
- New Truck Registration Trends
- Road Freight Composition
- Overview of Transportation Technologies
- Innovation and Technology Trends
- Transportation OEM Outlook
4. Logistics and Warehousing
- Logistics Outsourcing Trends and 3PL Market Developments
- Warehousing Rent
- Regional Warehousing Market Developments
- Warehousing Market Insights
5. Strategic Initiatives and Growth Opportunities
- Outlook and Insights
- Growth Opportunity Transportation, Warehousing, and Logistics
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
6. The Last Word
