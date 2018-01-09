The "Transportation and Logistics Market Insights Spain" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The aim of this study is to research and analyze key developments and trends relating to economy and trade and the freight and transportation and the logistics and warehousing sectors in Spain.

Transport management systems, warehouse management systems, and Big Data and analytics are expected to be adopted by large service providers to remain competitive in the market. Companies need to invest in and adopt technologies to remain competitive in a fast-changing logistics ecosystem. A consortium comprising Alstom, Siemens Rail Automation, and CAF Signalling will install the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) on the La Corua-Santiago and the Santiago-Vigo links in Spain's Atlantic Corridor.

Automation, digitalization, and a data-driven approach will improve operational efficiency in the transport industry. The government provides tax incentives and subsidies for vehicles using renewable energy as well as for electric vehicles. Companies are investing in the Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data to achieve fleet efficiency and an enhanced driver experience. Telematics provides the logistics industry with accurate information on location, fuel levels, delivery status of goods, and driving behavior. Many companies are also working on virtual reality (VR) technologies, and AR has been deployed for warehousing and service operations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Outlook and Insights

Research Scope and Methodology

Transportation and Logistics Market Insights

Key Questions this Study will Answer

2. Economic and Trade Indicators

Economic Growth is Fuelled by Strong Domestic Demand

GDP Growth Trends

Growth Trends in the Transportation and Storage Sector

National GDP Forecast

External Trade and Current Account Balance

Inflation Rate

Trade by Region

Top Import and Export Partners

Key Macro Developments

3. Freight Transportation

Sea Freight

Road Freight

Air Freight

New Truck Registration Trends

Road Freight Composition

Overview of Transportation Technologies

Innovation and Technology Trends

Transportation OEM Outlook

4. Logistics and Warehousing

Logistics Outsourcing Trends and 3PL Market Developments

Warehousing Rent

Regional Warehousing Market Developments

Warehousing Market Insights

5. Strategic Initiatives and Growth Opportunities

Outlook and Insights

Growth Opportunity Transportation, Warehousing, and Logistics

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

6. The Last Word

