The "Transportation and Logistics Market Insights Poland" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The aim of this insight is to research and analyze the key developments and trends related to economy and trade and the freight and transportation and logistics and warehousing sectors in Poland.

Digitization will be the key factor driving the transportation sector. The major automotive ecosystem participants are investing in infrastructure development. Tech start-up companies are launching innovative products; however, only a few companies combine the old industrial knowledge with the new IT skills.

Poland has a local branch of the GS1 organization that provides a system of goods tracing in the supply chain. The system is mandatory for the monitoring of FMCG products. Poland was the 2nd country, after the United States, where Amazon introduced autonomous robots in its distribution centers. The use of robots decreases time of parcel orders completion and increases the efficiency of warehousing management.

Rabenity (developed by Raben Group) is the first application with Augmented Reality in Poland that allows the checking of the company's services in contract logistics, road transport, logistics of fresh products, full truck load and intermodal transport, and sea and air freight, among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Outlook and Insights

2. Research Scope and Methodology

Research Scope and Methodology

Transportation and Logistics Market Insights

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Economic and Trade Indicators

Economic Growth is Fuelled by Strong Domestic Demand

GDP Growth Trends

Growth Trends of the Transportation and Storage Sector

Nominal GDP Forecast

External Trade and Current Account Balance

Inflation Rate

Export by Region

Top Import and Export Partners

Key Macro Developments

4. Freight Transportation

Transportation and Logistics Market Size

Transport Price Index

Transport Labor Cost Index

Sea Freight

Road Freight

Air Freight

New Truck Registration Trends

Road Freight Composition

Overview of Transportation Technologies

Innovation and Technology Trends

Transportation OEM Outlook

5. Logistics and Warehousing

Logistics Market Developments

Logistics Outsourcing Trends

Warehousing Rent

Regional Warehousing Market Developments

Warehousing Market Insights

6. Strategic Initiatives and Growth Opportunities

Outlook and Insights

Growth Opportunity Transportation, Warehousing, and Logistics

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. The Last Word

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nh796n/poland?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109006426/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Logistics