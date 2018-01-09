The "Transportation and Logistics Market Insights Poland" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The aim of this insight is to research and analyze the key developments and trends related to economy and trade and the freight and transportation and logistics and warehousing sectors in Poland.
Digitization will be the key factor driving the transportation sector. The major automotive ecosystem participants are investing in infrastructure development. Tech start-up companies are launching innovative products; however, only a few companies combine the old industrial knowledge with the new IT skills.
Poland has a local branch of the GS1 organization that provides a system of goods tracing in the supply chain. The system is mandatory for the monitoring of FMCG products. Poland was the 2nd country, after the United States, where Amazon introduced autonomous robots in its distribution centers. The use of robots decreases time of parcel orders completion and increases the efficiency of warehousing management.
Rabenity (developed by Raben Group) is the first application with Augmented Reality in Poland that allows the checking of the company's services in contract logistics, road transport, logistics of fresh products, full truck load and intermodal transport, and sea and air freight, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Outlook and Insights
2. Research Scope and Methodology
- Research Scope and Methodology
- Transportation and Logistics Market Insights
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Economic and Trade Indicators
- Economic Growth is Fuelled by Strong Domestic Demand
- GDP Growth Trends
- Growth Trends of the Transportation and Storage Sector
- Nominal GDP Forecast
- External Trade and Current Account Balance
- Inflation Rate
- Export by Region
- Top Import and Export Partners
- Key Macro Developments
4. Freight Transportation
- Transportation and Logistics Market Size
- Transport Price Index
- Transport Labor Cost Index
- Sea Freight
- Road Freight
- Air Freight
- New Truck Registration Trends
- Road Freight Composition
- Overview of Transportation Technologies
- Innovation and Technology Trends
- Transportation OEM Outlook
5. Logistics and Warehousing
- Logistics Market Developments
- Logistics Outsourcing Trends
- Warehousing Rent
- Regional Warehousing Market Developments
- Warehousing Market Insights
6. Strategic Initiatives and Growth Opportunities
- Outlook and Insights
- Growth Opportunity Transportation, Warehousing, and Logistics
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. The Last Word
