Global Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus of the Top 7 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers 2017-2021

The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2017-2021 - Global Top 7 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers - Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, PACCAR, Navistar, Iveco" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides a Comprehensive & Insightful Comparative SWOT Framework Analysis and analyzes the Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus for the Global Top 7 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers amid a difficult and challenging market environment with the North American market in the correction mode, Emerging markets in the recovery phase and the European market leading the growth bandwagon.

Trucking is on the verge of a transformation powered by rapid pace of technology development and adoption by the industry which is likely to alter market dynamics & landscape altogether over medium term with the likely evolution of new business models & concepts as trucking evolves from being a product driven business to a solutions business leveraging technology as the backbone. The trucking industry continues to focus strategically on the quartet of Connectivity, Autonomous driving, Safety and Efficiency as the next generation technologies poised to transform the future.

The triad of European OEMs; led by Daimler, Volvo & VW, have been the nodal players as they continue to dominate the global medium & heavy truck market, in terms, of sales volumes and market shares, with their scale of operations and technological edge. Most leading industry OEMs are investing towards harnessing the long-term growth tailwinds with their activities geared towards development, testing & further refinement of connected, safety and autonomous vehicle technologies while expanding the portfolio of alternate fuel based powertrains with the inflection point likely to be the fully electric trucks and buses which are going to enter serial production across most industry OEMs by the turn of the present decade.

Further, the technology led transformation is likely to alter existing market landscape significantly over medium term by bringing in a number of new, primarily technology oriented players distributed throughout the industry value chain with new radical technological innovations, product platforms, business models and concepts. The industry, thus, is gearing up for the rapid transition towards a new, digital trucking landscape driven by the pace of technology evolution.

Against this backdrop, the report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework analysis on the Global Top 7 Truck manufacturers besides analyzing the overall, near to medium term strategy focus across these OEMs.

The framework analyzes the Strengths & Weaknesses of the OEMs from a standalone as well as relative perspective based on a comprehensive analysis of their Key Business Aspects, which include:

Product Portfolio Analysis & its Strategic Positioning

Breadth & Depth of Presence across Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Analysis of overall Cost Base, Structure & its Management

Analysis of Revenue streams, Resource Base & Key Competencies

Profitability, Key Profit Sources, Growth & Trend Analysis

Capital & Ownership Structure and Financial Strength

Key Competitor Analysis across Market Segments & Degree of Competitive Intensity

Competitive Market Positioning across Key Global Markets & Market Share

Overall Strategy Orientation & Focus, R&D Strategy, Technological Strength & Capabilities

Technology Strategy and Focus



Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Global Top 7 Industry OEMs - Business Snapshot & Overview



a) Founded

b) Headquartered

c) Business Segments

d) Product Portfolio and Key Competitors

e) Revenues

f) Market Capitalization

g) Key Executives

h) Shareholding/Ownership Structure



Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis - Charts & Analysis for each Company:



1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend



Section 3: Strategic Positioning & SWOT Analysis - For Each OEM

Strengths to be leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be mitigated

Section 4: Comparative SWOT Framework Analysis - Comparative Analysis of Strengths & Weaknesses

Section 5: Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - Top 7 Industry OEMs

Section - 6: Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs



Analysis Coverage:

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section - 7: Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section - 8: Key Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section - 9: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section - 10: Strategic Market Outlook through 2026 - Medium & Heavy Trucks

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario over Next Decade

Demand & Growth Projections across Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Companies Mentioned



DAF Trucks N.V.

Daimler AG

Iveco S.p.A.

MAN Truck & Bus AG

Navistar International Corporation

PACCAR Inc.

Scania AB

Volvo AB

VW

