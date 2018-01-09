The AI Expo Conference and Exhibition; The AI Expo North America 2017 was a huge success, over 10,500 people attended over the two-day event which focused on AI, IoT and Blockchain. Now they have announced their 2018 world series with further events taking place in London, Amsterdam and Silicon Valley.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109006375/en/

AI Expo World Series Dates 2018 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The AI Expo event series will host 3 events in 2018 alongside the co-located world's largest Blockchain Expo and the IoT Tech Expo. The AI Expo World Series will make its first stop in London for the Global event in April (18-19th), attracting attendees from around the world, before heading to Amsterdam (June 27-28th) for the European arm of the series. The final stop in 2018 will see the event return to the heart of Silicon Valley (November 28-29th) and based on the growth over the last year, this one is not to be missed.

The 2018 World Series is set to welcome 32,000 attendees, 1000+industry leading speakers and 900+ exhibitors so if you want to explore the AI ecosystem and experience the latest technologies first hand, make sure you register for the AI Expo.

This year's agenda will highlight the most innovative advancements and strategies from the world of AI, with a particular focus on Enterprise and Consumer industries. There will be case studies and dedicated tracks covering the entire AI ecosystem including AI in the Enterprise, AI and the Consumer, AI for Developers and Bot Virtual Assistant Development.

The two-day event will cover the AI ecosystem with 4 niche conference tracks; AI in the Enterprise, AI and the Consumer, AI for Developers and Bot Virtual Assistant Development.

There are a range of tickets available from free passes to all-access conference and networking passes, take advantage of 'super early bird' prices across all 3 shows.

To learn more about the AI Expo and register for your pass, visit the corresponding sites:

Global - 18-19 April, London: https://www.ai-expo.net/global/

Europe 27-28 June, Amsterdam: https://www.ai-expo.net/europe/

North America - 28-29 November, Silicon Valley: https://www.ai-expo.net/northamerica/

Notes for Editors:

The AI Expo World Series (https://www.ai-expo.net/) hosts top level content and discussion, introducing and exploring the latest innovations in the AI arena. It brings together key industries including Automotive, Enterprise, Consumer, Industrial, Healthcare, Developer and Education.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109006375/en/

Contacts:

AI Expo

Anna Fry

Marketing Executive

+44117 980 9020

anna@ai-expo.net