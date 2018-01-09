While everyone was in shock and awe at what appeared to be a cryptocurrency crash (it wasn't), one digital currency kept on gradually inching higher. And no points for guessing-it was Ethereum.
Always touted as the strongest rival to Bitcoin, Ether has been gaining ground on the back of the attractiveness of the Ethereum platform. Currently, the ETH price is over $1,200, up almost 11%, whereas Bitcoin is still in the red. The digital token, Ether, hit headlines some time ago when it crossed the $1,000 mark. And now, one of the creators of the currency has stated.
