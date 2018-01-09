Supermarket shares were the toast of the FTSE 100 as new figures showed they notched up the busiest shopping day ever recorded on the Friday before Christmas, selling £1bn more groceries than the year before. In the 12 weeks to 31 December, overall supermarket sales values increased 3.8%, figures from Kantar Worldpanel showed on Tuesday, as £747m was spent on 22 December alone and the average household spent a record £1,054 on groceries over the three months including the Christmas period. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...