Mark Newton-Jones, chief executive officer of children's retailer Mothercare, picked up 218,866 ordinary shares in the firm on Tuesday at a price of 45.69p per share. The total value of the transaction came to £99,999.88. Mothercare shares lost a quarter of their value on Monday after the firm warned of a violent downturn in profits due to a drop in festive sales. UK sales fell 7.2% in the three months leading to 30 December, with online sales dropping 6.9% sales. Newton-Jones said Mothercare ...

