The Republican- controlled Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rejected on Monday the Trump administration's plans to breathe new life into the country's coal and nuclear power plants through subsidies. It came as a hard blow to the president's stated goal of reviving the US coal industry's future as the nation's top power source. According to the FERC, retiring coal power plants did not pose a threat to the nation's electricity grid, so there was no need to revive these plants. Strikingly, a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...