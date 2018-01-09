The coalition government of Belgium was said to be at risk of collapse over a scandal regarding the forced repatriation of more than 100 Sudanese nationals. Belgian prime minister Charles Michel insisted he would not be shaken by "blackmail or threats" after the Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie (N-VA), a Flemish nationalist party that is a member of his coalition government, threatened to withdraw its support for his administration over the affair. Concerns were voiced that the government of Sudan, led ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...