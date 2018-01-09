$18.16 Billion Algorithmic Trading Market, 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Algorithmic Trading Market 2025 Global Analysis and Forecasts" report

Global algorithm trading market is expected to grow from US$ 8,790.7 Mn in 2016 to US$ 18,160.8, Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2017 and 2025.

The algorithm trading market has experienced significant growth rate owing to increasing automation process in trading by a large number of firms. Integrated financial markets help the local vendors into buying foreign assets with the reduced risks. Involvement of various international markets has directed to global distribution of savings and also aiding the countries in creating opportunities for portfolio diversification and risk sharing.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by function and application. By application segment equities accounted for the largest share of the algorithm trading market in 2016; whereas, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is one of the prominent regions in algorithm trading market which will contribute highest revenue globally due to technological developments and considerable application of algorithm trading in different end-user segment. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth construction sector will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for algorithm trading market. The APAC region is expected to lead the market with highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



2 Key Takeaways



3 Algorithmic Trading Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Algorithmic Trading Market - By Functions

3.2.2 Algorithmic Trading Market - By Application

3.2.3 Algorithmic Trading Market - By Region

3.2.3.1 By Countries

3.3 PEST Analysis



4 Algorithmic Trading Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis



5 Algorithmic Trading Market Analysis

5.1 Global Algorithmic Trading Market Overview

5.2 Global Algorithmic Trading Market Forecasts and Analysis



6 Algorithmic Trading Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 - Functions (Qualitative Insights)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Functions Market Analysis

6.3 Programming Market

6.4 Debugging Market

6.5 Data Extraction Market

6.6 Back-Testing & Optimization Market

6.7 Risk Management Market



7 Algorithmic Trading Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 - Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Application Market Forecasts and Analysis

7.3 Equities Market

7.4 Commodities Market

7.5 FOREX Market

7.6 Funds Market

7.6.3 Mutual Funds Market

7.6.4 Pension Funds Market

7.6.5 Hedge Funds Market

7.7 Others Market



8 Algorithmic Trading Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 - Geographical Analysis



9 Industry Landscape

9.1 Mergers & acquisitions

9.2 Market Initiatives

9.3 New developments

9.4 Investment scenarios



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Product mapping

10.2 Market Positioning/ Market Share



11 Algorithmic Trading Market, Key Company Profiles



AlgoTrader GmbH

Trading Technologies International, Inc.

InfoReach, Inc.

Tethys Technology, Inc.

Lime Brokerage LLC

FlexTrade Systems, Inc.

Tower Research Capital LLC

Virtu Financial

Hudson River Trading LLC

Citadel LLC

