9 January 2018



Net Asset Value



The Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 8 January 2018 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 117.5 pence per share.



The net asset value is stated excluding an interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 19 January 2018, to those shareholders on the register on 22 December 2017.



For further information, please contact:



Andrew Buchanan/Kate Tidbury Octopus Investments Limited Tel: 0800 316 2295



