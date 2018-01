MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Target (TGT) have pulled back off their best levels of the day but continue to see notable strength in afternoon trading on Tuesday. Target is currently up by 3.5 percent after reaching its best intraday level in almost a year.



Target initially moved to the upside after the retailer raised its fourth quarter earnings guidance on strong holiday sales.



