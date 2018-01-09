Global Infection Control Market 2017-2022: Rising Importance of Single-Use Medical Nonwovens and Medical Devices

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Infection Control Market by Disinfection Products, Sterilization Products, End User - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global infection market is projected to reach USD 21.06 Billion by 2022 from USD 15.35 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand of disinfection and sterilization products and services among pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and medical device manufacturers; increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections; growth in the number of surgical procedures; and rising focus on food sterilization and disinfection. Also, factors such as the growth in the medical devices market, emerging markets, and the rising importance of single-use medical nonwovens and medical devices are further providing growth opportunities for players in the infection control market.

The infection control market in this report is segmented on the basis of product and service and end user. This report also provides market information on major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



In 2016, North America dominated the global infection control market. The growth in this market can mainly be attributed to the rising incidence of HAIs, increasing cost burden due to rising geriatric population and incidence of chronic diseases, rising focus on food sterilization and disinfection, growth in the number of surgeries performed in the US, and growing intensity of industry competitiveness.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High growth in Asia Pacific region is largely driven by rising incidence of HAIs and increasing medical tourism in emerging countries such as China and India. Furthermore, the growing economies of China and India, increasing incidence of nosocomial infections, and improved healthcare infrastructure in Asian countries are further boosting the infection control products and services in this region during the forecast period.



Factors such as the concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments and the stringency in regulations for sterilization equipment manufacturers and service providers are likely to hinder the growth of the infection control market to some extent.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Infection Control: Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Infection Control Market, By Product

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Infection Control Market

4.4 Infection Control Market: Regional Mix

4.5 Infection Control Market, Developing vs Developed Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

5.2.1.3 Rising Cost Burden Due to the Increasing Geriatric Population and Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.4 Growing Focus on Food Sterilization and Disinfection

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Concerns Regarding the Safety of Reprocessed Instruments

5.2.2.2 Stringent Regulations for Sterilization Equipment Manufacturers and Service Providers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of E-Beam Sterilization

5.2.3.3 Rising Importance of Single-Use Medical Nonwovens and Medical Devices

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Sterilization and Disinfection of Advanced Medical Instruments

5.2.4.2 End-User Noncompliance With Sterilization Standards



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Area Disinfection With UV Radiation Robots & Systems and Hydrogen Peroxide (H2o2) Vapor

6.2.2 Single-Use Products

6.3 Regulatory Analysis

6.3.1 North America

6.3.1.1 US

6.3.1.2 Canada

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.3.1 Japan

6.3.3.2 China

6.3.3.3 Australia

6.4 Emerging Sterilization Technologies

6.4.1 Supercritical Co2 Technology

6.4.2 Ultra-High-Pressure Sterilization

6.4.3 Nitrogen Dioxide (No2)

6.4.4 Pulsed Electric Field (Pef) Sterilization

6.5 Vendor Benchmarking



7 Infection Control Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Disinfection Products

7.2.1 Disinfectants

7.2.1.1 Disinfectants, By Product Type

7.2.1.1.1 Instrument Disinfectants

7.2.1.1.2 Hand Disinfectants

7.2.1.1.3 Surface Disinfectants

7.2.1.1.4 Skin Disinfectants

7.2.1.2 Disinfectants, By Formulation

7.2.1.2.1 Disinfectant Liquids

7.2.1.2.2 Disinfectant Wipes

7.2.1.2.3 Disinfectant Sprays

7.2.1.3 Disinfectants, By Epa Classification

7.2.1.3.1 Low-Level Disinfectants

7.2.1.3.2 High-Level Disinfectants

7.2.1.3.3 Intermediate-Level Disinfectants

7.2.2 Medical Nonwovens

7.2.2.1 Surgical Drapes

7.2.2.2 Surgical Gowns

7.2.2.3 Sterilization Wraps

7.2.2.4 Face Masks

7.2.3 Disinfectors

7.2.3.1 Washer Disinfectors

7.2.3.2 Flusher Disinfectors

7.2.3.3 UV Ray Disinfectors

7.2.4 Endoscope Reprocessing Products

7.2.4.1 Automated Endoscope Reprocessors

7.2.4.2 Endoscope Tracking Systems

7.2.4.3 Other Endoscope Reprocessing Products

7.3 Sterilization Products and Services

7.3.1 Sterilization Equipment

7.3.1.1 Heat Sterilization Equipment

7.3.1.1.1 Moist Heat Sterilizers

7.3.1.1.2 Dry Heat Sterilizers

7.3.1.2 Low-Temperature Sterilization

7.3.1.2.1 Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilizers

7.3.1.2.2 Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers

7.3.1.2.3 Ozone Sterilizers

7.3.1.2.4 Formaldehyde Sterilizers

7.3.1.2.5 Other Low-Temperature Sterilizers

7.3.1.3 Radiation Sterilization Equipment

7.3.1.4 Filtration Sterilization Equipment

7.3.2 Contract Sterilization Services Market, By Type

7.3.2.1 Ethylene Oxide Contract Sterilization Services

7.3.2.2 Gamma Contract Sterilization Services

7.3.2.3 E-Beam Contract Sterilization Services

7.3.2.4 Steam Contract Sterilization Services

7.3.2.5 Other Contract Sterilization Services

7.3.3 Consumables and Accessories

7.3.3.1 Sterilization Indicators

7.3.3.2 Sterilant Cassettes

7.3.3.3 Other Consumables and Accessories



8 Infection Control Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals & Clinics

8.3 Medical Device Companies

8.4 Food Industry

8.5 Life Sciences Industry

8.6 Pharmaceutical Companies

8.7 Other End Users



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.2.1 Disinfection Products Market Share Analysis

9.2.2 Sterilization Products and Services Market Share Analysis

9.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

9.3.1 Acquisitions

9.3.2 Product Launches

9.3.3 Partnerships, Agreements & Collaborations

9.3.4 Expansions



10 Company Profiles



3M

Advanced Sterilization Products (A Johnson & Johnson Company)

Belimed

Cantel Medical

Ecolab

Getinge Group

Halyard Health

MMM Group

Matachana

Metrex Research

Pal International

Reckitt Benckiser

Sotera Health

Steris Corporation

