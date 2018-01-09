JD Stock: Anticipating New All-Time HighsI am focusing on JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) stock because I am bullish on the prospects of this investment going forward. My bullish beliefs surrounding JD.Com stock are based on technical analysis.Technical analysis is a method of investment analysis based on the notion that historical data points like price and volume can be used to forecast what the future may bring. I have been studying and applying this method of investment analysis for nearly two decades and feel that I am well-equipped to analyze the prospects of JD stock going forward.The following stock chart illustrates the indications that have me believing that.

